Flow City and Broadsign Partner to Broaden Access to Global DOOH Advertising

Programmatic ad tech integration unlocks new DOOH inventory, including Clear Channel, for independent agencies, small businesses, and startups; introduces growth opportunities

London, England and Montreal, Canada – June 1, 2023 – Flow City and Broadsign today announced an ad tech integration that makes premium global digital-out-of-home (DOOH) screens available for purchase programmatically on Flow City’s DOOH-specialty demand-side-platform (DSP).

The collaboration allows media buying agencies, small businesses, and startups using Flow City to plan, purchase, and execute global DOOH campaigns with optimal visibility and exposure across new inventory located in shopping centers, supermarkets, and other high-traffic areas in the UK, France, and the US. This includes premium inventory from Clear Channel – one of the largest OOH media owners in Europe – available on more than 4,000 screens in the UK alone through their LaunchPAD programmatic offering.

Flow City clients have already started leveraging the integration to deliver programmatic DOOH campaigns promoting commercial office space, consumer goods, and luxury offerings from private jets to perfumes, cosmetics, high-end couture, private culinary services, and beyond.

“Clear Channel LaunchPAD is an easy way for big brands and startups alike to engage with consumers through premium DOOH,” says Dom Dunne, Clear Channel Europe Programmatic Commercial Lead. “Providing convenience, flexibility and scale, we know this enhancement to campaign planning and execution is a welcome addition to new and existing clients on the Flow City platform across the globe.”

“Broadsign is a DOOH leader and understands the intricacies involved in the delivery of compelling programmatic DOOH ads. Naturally, we’re thrilled to team up with them to bring our clients the unique screens and real-time reporting the Broadsign supply-side-platform (SSP) offers,” shared Dagmara Lacka, CEO, Flow City. “The collaboration unlocks a massive pool of highly coveted DOOH inventory previously unavailable to our clients, including a large volume of desirable screens in the UK, Europe, and the US that will open up new commercial opportunities for our business to grow by nearly thirty per cent.”

“Flow City accommodates a range of OOH budgets and its unique algorithms help ensure buyers’ DOOH campaigns don’t go unnoticed, making it an ideal partner for integration with our SSP,” shared John Dolan, VP, Global Head of Media Sales and Service, Broadsign. “Working with their team on the integration was seamless, and we can’t wait to see how buyers leverage the available inventory to deliver standout campaigns.”

About Flow City

Flow City helps brands take their product to the real world using digital billboards. Brands use the platform to plan and execute their growth – both on hyperlocal, national and international level. Unique sets of algorithms built especially for tactical and hyperlocal planning offer great budget efficiency.

About Broadsign

Broadsign empowers publishers, agencies, and brands to harness the power of out-of-home and connect with audiences across the globe. Powering over one million static and digital signs along roadways and in airports, shopping malls, retail centers, health clinics, transit systems, electric vehicle charging stations, and more, Broadsign reaches audiences at multiple touchpoints throughout the consumer journey. The Broadsign Platform gives marketers and agencies simpler access to premium screens and has helped brands like Pepsi, Turkish Airlines, The UFC, Volkswagen, John Lewis, Samsung, and more, run successful programmatic DOOH campaigns. https://broadsign.com

About Clear Channel UK

Clear Channel UK is one of the UK’s largest Out of Home media and infrastructure companies, operating more than 33,000 advertising sites nationwide and employing 600+ people in 14 locations.

Our mission is To Create the Future of Media, transforming our estate to the benefit of all our stakeholders, through data-driven innovations and infrastructure. Our purpose is to provide both A Platform for Brands & A Platform for Good, delivering on advertisers’ media objectives whilst having a positive impact on the world around us.

Find out more on ClearChannel.co.uk and follow us @ClearChannelUK.