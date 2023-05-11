Adkom, Blip, and Broadsign Announce Programmatic Adtech Integration

Partnership opens up more premium programmatic roadside ad inventory in the US to worldwide media buyers

Orem, Utah and Montreal, Quebec; May 11, 2023 – Outdoor advertising technology leaders Adkom, Blip, and Broadsign today announced a technology collaboration that brings more than 2,000 large format, roadside digital billboards located in more than 190 markets to the Broadsign supply-side-platform (SSP). Advertisers and media buying agencies around the world can now access the inventory via any of the demand-side-platforms (DSPs) integrated with the Broadsign SSP, including the Broadsign Ads DSP, while independent roadside media owners on the Adkom and Blip networks gain new programmatic revenue opportunities.

The integration, which includes Adkom and Blip’s mediation layer, unlocks US roadside inventory that may have previously been difficult to procure due to a fragmented media owner landscape, making it simple to purchase through a programmatic platform. At the same time, independent media owners on the Adkom and Blip networks can increase revenue potential through new and repeat exposure to brands transacting on DSPs integrated with Broadsign.

“We’re committed to working with brands, agencies, DSPs and SSPs to ensure that we are adding as much value as possible at every point of the programmatic transaction. Optimizing campaigns, providing real-time reporting, ensuring prompt creative approval, and offering service to our customers on both sides of the transaction is essential to this mission, and our work with Broadsign will allow us to build on that,” said Andy Gotshalk, Vice President of Programmatic for Adkom and Blip. “We’ve watched and admired Broadsign’s efforts in the programmatic DOOH space and are excited to work with them to expand programmatic access to Adkom and Blip network inventory, which will ultimately serve the greater OOH industry.”

“Programmatic DOOH is advancing at a rapid pace, and more advertisers and agencies embracing the channel want access to unique and targeted inventory via Adkom and Blip offerings,” explained John Dolan, Global Head of Media Sales and Service, Broadsign. “We’re thrilled to be collaborating with Adkom and Blip to bring Broadsign-supported DSPs and media buyers a host of new roadside screens, as demand for this kind of inventory continues to surge.”

About Adkom

Adkom is out-of-home simplified. Adkom unifies the fragmented media landscape through a single network: our technology brings together more than 350 media owners across more than 190 DMAs in one, easy-to-access platform. With a single RFP, agencies and advertisers can unlock outdoor inventory, offering a unique opportunity to get in front of consumers and stand out from the competition. For more information visit www.Adkom.media

About Blip

Founded in 2015, Blip works with Media Owners of all sizes, to fill perishable digital billboard space. Blip Marketplace advertisers are typically a mix of regional to national advertisers, often small to medium sized businesses, frequently non-traditional or new to the medium, and who may not have found local digital billboard inventory without the convenience of Blip’s nationwide advertiser self-serve Marketplace. More than 300 Media Owners utilize Blip on a daily basis for incremental, dependable revenue. The digital billboards on Blip’s network makes more than 50 million daily advertising impressions available to advertisers on a convenient, self-serve, cost-effective basis. For more information, visit BlipBillboards.com.

About Broadsign

Broadsign empowers publishers, agencies, and brands to harness the power of out-of-home and connect with audiences across the globe. Powering over one million static and digital signs along roadways and in airports, shopping malls, retail centers, health clinics, transit systems, electric vehicle charging stations, and more, Broadsign reaches audiences at multiple touchpoints throughout the consumer journey. The Broadsign Platform gives marketers and agencies simpler access to premium screens and has helped brands like Pepsi, Turkish Airlines, The UFC, Volkswagen, John Lewis, Samsung, and more, run successful programmatic DOOH campaigns. https://broadsign.com