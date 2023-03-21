Vistar Media and Broadsign Partner to Streamline Programmatic DOOH Transactions

Integration of mediation layers simplifies OOH media buys across both supply-side-platforms (SSPs), unlocks access to additional demand

NEW YORK – March 21, 2023 – Leading out-of-home (OOH) advertising technology developers Vistar Media and Broadsign today announced a mutual integration to their respective mediation layers. Enabling an open, fair play auction regardless of which firm’s mediation layer is used, the collaboration lowers the operational burden for media owners while facilitating easier advertiser access to OOH inventory.

For media owners using or planning to use both companies’ SSPs, the mediation layer integration enables them to streamline their programmatic inventory allocation. They can access media buyer demand from both platforms, without having to manage each one separately. Mediation will allow media owners to have both SSPs compete in a fair auction based on price, creating a level playing field and ensuring that media owners can maximize yield on any programmatically-sold inventory.

“Unified auctions unlock the true value of programmatic for media owners, allowing them to benefit from centralized demand and increased competition,” said Eric Lamb, SVP, Supply at Vistar Media. “We’ve already seen significant value delivered to media owners activating mediation, and are confident that this partnership and broader adoption of mediation will drive further growth for the DOOH industry.”

“As demand for programmatic DOOH continues to grow, this type of collaboration represents a huge leap forward for the industry, making OOH transactions much simpler, while also giving media owners more flexibility with their programmatic strategies and solving for operational headaches,” shared Frank Vallenga, Vice President of SaaS Sales, Broadsign. “Our work with Vistar on this integration closely aligns with our broader vision to make digital-out-of-home more accessible to modern media buyers, so that OOH can ultimately represent a larger portion of omnichannel media buys.”

Several media owners on both platforms have already activated mediation with excellent results. For more information, please visit www.vistarmedia.com or contact info@vistarmedia.com.

About Vistar Media

Vistar Media is the leading global provider of programmatic technology for digital out-of-home (DOOH). With a mission of enhancing every OOH transaction with automation, data and measurement, Vistar has established the most comprehensive marketplace for programmatic out-of-home transactions via a demand-side platform (DSP), supply-side platform (SSP), and data management platform (DMP). Vistar also offers core infrastructure software for media owner networks, via the Vistar Ad Server and device and content management platform (Cortex). Headquartered in New York, NY, Vistar has rapidly expanded since its founding in 2012 and now partners with some of the world’s leading brand marketers and media owner networks in more than 20 countries globally. For more information, visit www.vistarmedia.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

About Broadsign

Broadsign empowers publishers, agencies, and brands to harness the power of out-of-home and connect with audiences across the globe. Powering over one million static and digital signs along roadways and in airports, shopping malls, retail centers, health clinics, transit systems, electric vehicle charging stations, and more, Broadsign reaches audiences at multiple touchpoints throughout the consumer journey. The Broadsign platform helps media owners efficiently manage their business operations while enabling brands and agencies to easily book OOH campaigns. The platform includes tools for content distribution, playback and proof of performance; sales inventory availability and proposal generation; automated programmatic DOOH transactions; and OOH business operations. https://broadsign.com