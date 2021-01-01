Broaden yourReach
An SSP built for digital out-of-home
Generate more revenue from your network with programmatic advertising sales
Open your door to new buyers
Over 90% of media agencies buy ad space programmatically. Tap into this market through Broadsign Reach, an SSP designed to connect DOOH publishers with digital media buyers around the globe.
Complement your direct sales
Sell to your direct customers while allocating excess inventory to be bought in real-time by digital media buyers to fill 100% of your ad slots.
You're in control of your network
While automation takes care of ad sales, you still maintain full control of your screens with a solution built specifically for DOOH.
Approved Brands
Give only a select group of buyers access to your network.
Approved Creatives
Review and approve each ad before it plays on your screens.
“Programmatic availability will lead to higher spending on DOOH media, which is not surprising since programmatic boosts targeting ability, efficiency, speed of transaction and ROI” — DPAA
Accurate insight into network performance
Make informed decisions about programmatic inventory and CPMs with details about each bid digital media buyers place on your network.
Be a contender for big-league media buys
Specialty network or limited agency contacts? No problem. With Broadsign Reach, digital media buyers have immediate access to your unique locations and audience, making your network a contender for national ad campaigns.
Prove your network's worth
Show digital media buyers the true value of your network with transparent and detailed campaign proof-of-play reports.
Make your inventory available to new buyers across the globe
Work with a DSP that offers digital out-of-home