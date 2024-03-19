Blog AB InBev’s Mike’s Hard Iced Tea sees a +119% lift in positive brand image with programmatic DOOH campaign

As the largest global brewer, Belgian multinational drink and brewing company AB InBev manages a portfolio of renowned brands.

Looking to promote Mike’s Hard Tea in Canada, a ready-to-serve blend of premium iced tea and vodka with a refreshing lemon taste under the Mike’s brand, AB InBev turned to programmatic digital out-of-home to drive awareness in this new market.

Objective

The campaign aimed to increase brand awareness and beverage sales in specific LCBO liquor stores across Ontario and Alberta during the key summer months.

To measure the campaign’s impact on KPIs like ad recall, brand image, and purchase intention, a brand lift study was launched in collaboration with Broadsign and Happydemics.

Strategy

Working with iProspect, the DOOH campaign was launched via the Broadsign Ads DSP, running programmatically alongside other media channels like Meta, Snapchat, YouTube, Twitch, Instacart, and more.

The ads were displayed in key cities across Ontario and Alberta, including Toronto + the GTA, Ottawa, and Edmonton.

Read the full case study to see the results and discover the benefits of implementing pDOOH into your media strategy.