Out-of-home (OOH) advertising, also known as out-of-home media or outdoor advertising, refers to ads displayed outside the home in public spaces. It includes billboards, transit advertising, and digital or static displays in retail locations and other high-traffic spaces.

While OOH was once associated primarily with traditional roadside formats, it now spans a wide range of physical environments and everyday moments — reaching audiences along commuting routes, at shopping destinations, and in travel hubs. The rise of digital screens, improved measurement, and more efficient, automation-enabled planning and buying processes has transformed how campaigns are executed and integrated into omnichannel marketing strategies. As a result, advertiser investment in the channel continues to rise, with global out-of-home ad spend expected to surpass $71.5 billion by 2030.

Keep reading for a closer look at what out-of-home advertising is, where it appears, and how brands use it today.

Types of out-of-home (OOH) advertising & outdoor media

When people think of outdoor advertising, they often picture massive billboards along busy highways. While those displays are certainly a key part of the channel, one of the defining characteristics of out-of-home advertising today is the sheer variety of placements and display types.

From small static posters to large digital screens, today’s OOH media offers brands an incredible range of ways to connect with audiences in real-world environments.

Discover real-world OOH placements that align with your campaign goals

What is OOH and DOOH marketing?

Broadly speaking, today’s out-of-home advertising falls into two categories: traditional (i.e., static) OOH or digital OOH.

Traditional OOH refers to printed placements like billboards, posters, and transit wraps that display the same creative for a fixed period. These formats remain widely used thanks to their scale, prominent placements, and ability to deliver continuous brand visibility. Digital out-of-home (DOOH) is a subset of OOH that delivers advertising through digital screens rather than printed displays. Instead of showing a single static creative for the duration of a campaign, these screens rotate multiple ads and can support motion graphics, video, and dynamic content that responds to contextual signals like time of day or weather.

Traditional (static) OOH

Printed billboards, posters, and wall murals

One creative displayed for the duration of a campaign (100% share of voice)

Messaging remains fixed while the campaign is live

Long-term placements designed for sustained visibility and broad reach

Cost-effective CPMs that have been shown to outperform TV, print, and most digital channels on value

Static OOH billboard promoting Canva’s graphic design tool

Digital OOH (DOOH)

Digital billboards, screens, kiosks, and menu boards

Multiple creatives rotate on the same screen

Content can be scheduled or updated via digital software

Flexible execution well-suited to time-sensitive or context-aware campaigns

Can be more expensive than static OOH, but programmatic buying (pDOOH) enables more targeted activation and dynamic budget allocation

Digital billboards in Times Square, New York City

Both traditional and digital OOH have demonstrated their effectiveness, and many marketing teams combine them to leverage their respective strengths depending on their campaign’s overarching strategy and goals.

READ ALSO: Why static billboards thrive in the digital age: Insights for advertisers

OOH placements & formats

Out-of-home advertising appears across a wide range of environments where people move through their daily lives. Historically, OOH media has been grouped broadly by format, with the Out of Home Advertising Association of America (OAAA) defining four primary categories of standard OOH media formats:

Billboards (bulletins, posters, wall murals, and spectaculars): Large-format advertising displays positioned along highways and major roadways, designed for long-distance visibility and broad reach.



Street furniture (bus shelter panels, kiosk displays, urban panels, and bench ads): Advertising displays integrated into public infrastructure — often providing a civic amenity — and typically positioned for eye-level viewing in dense urban areas and pedestrian-heavy corridors.



Transit advertising (vehicle wraps, station posters, and platform displays): Ads affixed to moving vehicles such as buses, trains, and taxis, or placed in the common areas of transit environments like stations, terminals, and airports, allowing advertisers to reach commuters and travellers throughout their daily journeys.



Place-based OOH (displays inside retail stores, malls, restaurants, gyms, and office buildings): Advertising displays located in environments where audiences gather for work, shopping, dining, and other activities, allowing brands to connect with people in contextually relevant settings and reach consumers along the path to purchase.

While these format categories help organize the OOH landscape, modern campaigns rarely rely on just one placement type. Most advertisers combine multiple formats and environments to build reach, reinforce messaging across locations, and connect with audiences throughout different moments of their daily routines.

OOH ad on an urban panel Large-format OOH billboard Place-based OOH ad in a shopping mall Transit OOH ads in a subway station

Benefits of OOH advertising: Why advertisers still use OOH today

Out-of-home advertising has remained a core part of the media landscape for decades because it delivers something few channels can replicate: high-visibility brand exposure in real-world environments where audiences can’t skip, scroll past, or block the message.

Today, advertisers continue to invest in OOH for several key reasons:

OOH ads can offer unmatched size: Large-format billboards and big digital screens offer a lot of room to execute visually stunning ideas (see our favourite OOH and billboard ads) in a way you can’t match on personal devices. Research from Ocean Outdoor shows that premium large-format DOOH attracts five times more attention than online digital formats, with significantly longer viewing time. Even smaller placements — like totems and bus shelter displays — offer a larger creative canvas than most personal devices.

Outdoor advertising is unskippable and ad-block-proof: If people are around an OOH display, they’re going to see it. There are no ad blockers, no below-the-fold positions, and no issue with users switching to a different app or tab. And it’s effective: recent research from Solomon Partners found that OOH drives the highest consumer ad recall and strongest audience ROI across major media, delivering better CPM value than TV, print, and most digital channels.

OOH is privacy-safe and builds consumer trust: At a time when consumer privacy concerns are top of mind, advertisers are under increasing pressure to reach audiences without relying on personal identifiers. Because OOH reaches target audiences based on location and context rather than individual user data, it offers high-impact visibility while remaining inherently privacy-safe. And consumers have taken note: 31% say they trust OOH advertising, with nearly half (49%) saying it’s more trustworthy than social media.

Out-of-home media supercharges your other channels: Yes, digital out-of-home and traditional OOH advertising are impactful on their own, but they really shine when paired with other channels like social media and mobile advertising. Research from MRI-Simmons and the Outdoor Advertising Association of America (OAAA) found that adding OOH media to a campaign’s mix can boost audience reach by as much as 100% or more, depending on the medium.

(D)OOH drives real-world action: OOH doesn’t just build awareness — it’s also highly effective at driving consumer action. In a Harris Poll survey conducted in partnership with the OAAA, 76% of DOOH ad viewers reported taking some form of follow-on action — from watching a video (38%) or visiting a nearby restaurant (36%) to entering a store (29%), making a purchase (30%), or talking about the brand with others (30%).

How out-of-home advertising works today

Advances in first-party data integrations, automation-enabled transacting tools, and improved targeting and attribution capabilities have made the channel more flexible and data-informed, helping advertisers execute campaigns more efficiently and better understand how OOH contributes to broader omnichannel campaign performance.

Planning and buying OOH campaigns

In the past, buying out-of-home media meant negotiating placements directly with media owners — a time-consuming manual process involving back-and-forth RFPs, PDFs, and endless email chains. These slow, fragmented workflows often led to longer planning cycles and made it harder to integrate OOH into omnichannel digital campaigns.

Today, the buying landscape has expanded. Like online digital advertising, digital out-of-home can now be purchased programmatically. Known as programmatic digital out-of-home, or pDOOH, this approach allows advertisers to target specific audience demographics or trigger campaigns in real-time based on contextual signals such as weather conditions, live sports scores, or time of day — allowing messaging to align more closely with the context in which audiences encounter it.

At the same time, automation-enabled planning and transacting tools are helping streamline traditionally manual workflows across the broader OOH ecosystem. These platforms make it easier for buyers to discover inventory, evaluate options, and secure placements — whether campaigns run on digital screens or classic OOH formats.

For a deeper look at how automation is reshaping the OOH buying process, download Broadsign’s eBook, Automation in OOH Media Planning: Streamlining Transactions at Scale. It explores how new transaction paths are giving buyers additional ways to balance speed, flexibility, and delivery certainty.

Measurement and attribution in modern out-of-home campaigns

As OOH planning and activation have become more flexible and data-driven, advertisers have also gained new ways to evaluate campaign performance.

Once perceived as trailing behind digital channels in terms of measurement, advances in campaign analytics and attribution now provide deeper insight into how audiences respond to OOH exposure — and make it easier for advertisers to understand how out-of-home contributes to broader digital campaign performance and omnichannel outcomes.

Today, advertisers have a range of tools and methodologies to evaluate OOH performance and understand how campaigns influence audiences and outcomes, including:

Delivery metrics: Estimates of impressions, reach, and frequency help advertisers understand how many people were likely exposed to a campaign. In digital OOH, impressions are calculated using an impression multiplier — a screen-specific index that converts ad plays into estimated audience impressions based on real-world data provided by media owners.



Estimates of impressions, reach, and frequency help advertisers understand how many people were likely exposed to a campaign. In digital OOH, impressions are calculated using an impression multiplier — a screen-specific index that converts ad plays into estimated audience impressions based on real-world data provided by media owners. Engagement metrics: Interactions such as QR code scans, along with passive measurement methods like targeted mobile surveys, help advertisers evaluate audience response, brand perception, and interest generated by an OOH campaign.



Interactions such as QR code scans, along with passive measurement methods like targeted mobile surveys, help advertisers evaluate audience response, brand perception, and interest generated by an OOH campaign. Attribution analysis: Attribution studies use anonymized location and behavioural signals to determine whether audiences exposed to an OOH campaign later visited a store, downloaded an app, or took another measurable action.



Attribution studies use anonymized location and behavioural signals to determine whether audiences exposed to an OOH campaign later visited a store, downloaded an app, or took another measurable action. Audience extension: Aggregated mobile data associated with OOH exposure can support retargeting strategies across digital channels, allowing advertisers to reinforce messaging and extend campaign reach beyond the physical display.



Aggregated mobile data associated with OOH exposure can support retargeting strategies across digital channels, allowing advertisers to reinforce messaging and extend campaign reach beyond the physical display. Centralized reporting: Programmatic platforms that support multiple forms of digital media can consolidate campaign data and reporting across channels, helping advertisers understand how OOH contributes to omnichannel campaign performance.

For a deeper look at how modern OOH measurement and attribution work, explore our detailed marketer’s guide to OOH measurement, attribution, and audience extension.

Examples of out-of-home advertising in practice: OOH case studies and real-world campaigns

To see how these capabilities come together in practice, here are two real-world campaigns that demonstrate how brands have used out-of-home to reach audiences and drive measurable results.

Uber Eats: Driving purchase intention across the Netherlands

Uber Eats launched a programmatic digital out-of-home (pDOOH) campaign in the Netherlands to increase brand awareness and purchase consideration while promoting its “No Delivery Fees” offer. The campaign was developed with agency partner EssenceMediacom and OOH technology partner Broadsign using the OutMoove demand-side platform (DSP). Ads were activated on digital screens in high-traffic locations across major cities like Rotterdam, Eindhoven, and Haarlem and ran alongside other channels like paid social and online video.

A brand lift study conducted with Happydemics showed strong results: ad interest nearly doubled among audiences who recalled the ads, and purchase consideration increased twofold, placing the campaign in the top 15% for purchase consideration within the food delivery category across all media platforms. Read the full Uber Eats case study to see how programmatic DOOH helped drive measurable brand and purchase intent outcomes.

Wisp: Building brand awareness and consideration in New York

As Wisp prepared for its next phase of growth, the women’s telehealth platform set out to increase awareness and familiarity among its target audience in the New York DMA. To reach consumers across the market at scale, it partnered with Broadsign on a high-impact programmatic digital out-of-home campaign using the OutMoove DSP, accessing premium inventory across 2,839 screens in the region.

The campaign combined large-format billboards for broad visibility with urban panels near high-traffic areas and pharmacies, along with in-pharmacy screens to deliver messaging in contextually relevant environments. The effort produced strong results, including a 4× lift in brand preference compared with top competitors. Read the full Wisp case study to see how targeted pDOOH also delivered a 3.8× increase in brand familiarity and a 107% lift in purchase consideration.

FAQs about OOH advertising

How do advertisers buy out-of-home media?

OOH advertising can be purchased in several ways depending on a campaign’s goals.

Traditionally, advertisers work directly with media owners or through specialized media agencies to secure placements at specific locations for a set period of time.

Today, many campaigns are also planned and transacted using technology-enabled buying tools that streamline how inventory is discovered, booked, and managed across multiple screens. This can include programmatic digital out-of-home (pDOOH) platforms as well as other forms of automated or platform-based transactions that simplify the planning and buying process. Both approaches remain widely used, and many campaigns combine them depending on the desired reach, flexibility, and level of control.

How is OOH advertising measured?

OOH measurement typically combines audience modelling, location data, and campaign analytics to estimate how many people are likely to see an ad and how those exposures influence consumer behaviour.

Historically, measurement relied on traffic counts and circulation studies to estimate potential impressions. Today, additional data sources such as mobile location data and movement patterns can help advertisers understand outcomes like store visits, website traffic, and brand lift associated with OOH exposure.

How much does OOH advertising cost?

The cost of OOH advertising varies widely depending on factors such as location, format, audience reach, and campaign duration.

Large-format placements in high-traffic locations typically command higher prices, while smaller or more localized placements can be more cost-efficient. On average, OOH advertising often delivers competitive CPMs compared with other media channels, making it an attractive option for brands looking to build awareness at scale. Billboard advertising costs, for example, can vary significantly depending on the market, placement, and format.

Ready to start planning your first OOH campaign? Browse Broadsign’s inventory catalog to explore high-impact out-of-home placements across the globe.