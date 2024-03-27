Blog How Sea-Doo’s first digital OOH campaign increased purchase consideration by +144%

Sea-Doo, a Canadian brand of personal watercraft vehicles and boats under the Bombardier Recreational Products (BRP) company, recently sought to strengthen brand recognition, purchase consideration, and share of voice in its primary market of Florida.

The brand turned to programmatic DOOH, its first experience with the medium, to reach its core audience of personal watercraft, pontoon, and fishing enthusiasts.

The DOOH campaign was launched in collaboration with Touché! agency and Broadsign Ads DSP, running alongside other channels like search and social media.

WATCH: See the behind-the-scenes of Sea-Doo’s campaign with Touché! agency

Strategy

Target audiences included personal watercraft and pontoon enthusiasts along with fishing enthusiasts.

Creative and messaging were adapted for specific, high-dwell time environments.

The ads ran across outdoor and indoor place-based venues in key cities like Orlando, Jacksonville and Tampa.

Read the full case study to see the results and discover the benefits of implementing digital OOH into your media strategy.