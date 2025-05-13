Understanding dynamic creative optimization in out-of-home

In out-of-home (OOH) advertising, capturing attention is just the first step—real impact comes from delivering the right message at the right moment. As personalization rises in priority and real-time data becomes more accessible, Dynamic Creative Optimization (DCO) is emerging as a must-have strategy. By automatically adapting ad content based on live signals like location, time of day, weather, audience demographics, or current events, DCO helps maximize the effectiveness of digital OOH (DOOH) campaigns.

At the same time, programmatic DOOH (pDOOH) has revolutionized how campaigns are bought and delivered, enabling smarter, automated, and data-driven ad placements. But while programmatic ensures ads appear at the optimal time and place, it’s the creative that determines whether the message truly resonates. Even the most precisely placed ad can fall flat without visuals tailored to the moment—and that’s exactly where DCO delivers.

And the data backs it up. Research from Clear Channel UK found that incorporating contextually relevant messaging in DOOH campaigns increases effectiveness by an average of 17%. Similarly, a study by Analytic Partners revealed that investing in OOH creative, particularly dynamic and tailored messaging, can drive 2.5x higher returns. The same research also found that creative accounts for 41% of the potential ROI from the medium, highlighting its central role in campaign performance.

Creative that moves with the moment

In digital OOH, dynamic creative responds to real-time triggers like location, time of day, weather, and live data to deliver timely, relevant content. For example, brands and advertisers can promote in-store offers near specific screens, target commuters during rush hour, adapt messaging to current weather conditions, serve updates based on live sports scores, stock market changes, or trending topics.

For more advanced strategies, marketers can layer in audience data, like crowd density or movement patterns, to inform when and where ads appear. Custom APIs can also be integrated into the campaign planning process to trigger creatives based on specific conditions, like team scores, lottery amounts, bus schedules, and more.

One brand that successfully leveraged dynamic creative is McDonald’s, which set out to promote its refreshing Summer Coolers in Qatar by delivering dynamic messaging during the region’s hottest days. Partnering with Splicky DSP, Elan Media, Saatchi & Saatchi, and Broadsign, the brand launched Qatar’s first weather-responsive pDOOH campaign. Custom creatives were triggered by real-time temperatures between 35°C and 45°C, ensuring the content aligned with local conditions and captured audience attention at the perfect moment. The result was a 7% sales lift for the Summer Coolers lineup. Supporting this, more data from Analytics Partners found that weather-adjusted creative can drive a 57% increase in performance compared to traditional advertising approaches.

A McDonald’s Summer Coolers ad appears on a digital screen in Qatar, dynamically activated when temperatures soar between 35°C and 45°C.

Strategic advantages of dynamic creative in OOH

While “dynamic” once simply referred to motion or video, today’s DCO capabilities go far beyond that. In a programmatic environment, dynamic creative is fluid, automated, and adapts in real time, either through multiple creative variations or modular templates built with interchangeable elements like headlines, images, and calls to action. These templates, powered by live data, remove the need to build static assets for every scenario, streamlining production, reducing overhead, and speeding up time to market. They also enable more cohesive and personalized storytelling, sequenced across different times and locations.

One of the biggest advantages of dynamic creative is campaign agility. Brands can adjust messaging mid-flight based on performance data or changing market conditions, helping minimize wasted impressions. Sequencing creative throughout the day or across geographies allows for more personalized, funnel-driven brand experiences that drive stronger engagement. Additionally, brands can influence real-world behaviours by responding to contextual triggers, like promoting in-store visits during sales, encouraging shared ridership during transit delays, or driving in-app betting activity based on live sports scores.

Dynamic campaigns also generate meaningful performance insights. Marketers can identify which creative variations and data triggers are most effective, access those learnings directly through the DSP, and apply them in real time. These insights can also guide broader cross-channel strategies across social, display, video, CTV, mobile, and audio.

For media owners, dynamic creative unlocks new monetization opportunities. A single screen can serve multiple creative variations throughout the day, making campaign packages more flexible and competitive while positioning their networks as innovative, responsive, and ready for what’s next.

Key considerations

A common perception is that DCO is overly expensive, highly technical, and too complex to implement—but with the right partners and platforms, it’s increasingly accessible. While DCO brings a new level of creativity and relevance to digital out-of-home campaigns, it does come with some considerations.

Firstly, a strategic setup is key. Launching a DCO campaign involves more than just activating media; it requires upfront planning, including designing flexible creative templates, integrating real-time data feeds, and selecting inventory that supports dynamic delivery. More advanced campaigns, especially those requiring high creative flexibility and live updates, call for a more robust setup. Marketers should evaluate their tech stack: does it support HTML5, live data feeds (like weather or store traffic), a dynamic creative authoring tool, a CMS for approvals, and publisher networks that can deliver dynamic content?

Next, consider how your creative needs to be built. Do you have to create many custom creatives for every scenario or can your DSP render dynamic elements on top of an image or video in real-time depending on the scenario? For a complex campaign, this could save you many hours of work.

The path forward for smarter DOOH

Advancing DCO is key to positioning digital out-of-home as a high-performing, modern media channel. It elevates both relevance and effectiveness, showcasing the format’s full creative and data-driven potential and helping to drive long-term growth for the medium. Getting there will require industry-wide collaboration and a shared vision for dynamic creative that blends automation with storytelling and prioritizes both performance and user experience.

While industry alignment is an ongoing journey, running a dynamic OOH campaign today doesn’t have to be complicated. With the right partners and technology in place, brands can simplify execution, explore new creative possibilities, and start seeing stronger results from digital out-of-home campaigns.

