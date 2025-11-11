Blog Broadsign and Audience360 team up to revolutionize how brands target audiences through DOOH advertising in Australia

Digital billboards are getting smarter. Much smarter. Thanks to a new partnership between DOOH technology leader Broadsign and Australia’s premier data specialist Audience360, advertisers can now reach consumers with precision right when they’re ready to make major purchasing decisions.

Beyond basic billboard targeting

Traditional digital out-of-home advertising has relied on basic location data, like showing car ads near dealerships or coffee promotions during morning commutes. But this collaboration takes targeting to a different level by tapping into exclusive behavioural data.

Audience360 enables direct access to first-party data from premium publishers, including Webjet, Carsales, Mozo, AFL, View, and TechRadar. This data offers insight into real people actively researching big life decisions like buying a car, home, vacation, or financial product.

“We’re capturing audiences at the exact moment they’re making significant lifestyle decisions,” explains the collaboration’s impact on advertiser capabilities, commented Shurneek Prasad, Head of Product, Audience360.

The science behind smarter targeting

Instead of guessing where potential customers might be, Audience360’s proprietary technology analyzes customer journey behaviour to identify high-intent audience segments. Their system then maps these insights to physical locations using an advanced indexation framework that goes far beyond traditional point-of-interest targeting.

The result? Advertisers can now identify and target specific geographic areas where their ideal customers are most likely to be present, creating location-based campaigns that complement and amplify their existing marketing efforts.

Premium data meets advanced technology

What makes this partnership particularly powerful is the quality and transparency of the data involved. Unlike third-party data sources that can sometimes lack transparency, every piece of information comes directly from verified, premium Australian publisher websites. This approach ensures complete privacy compliance while delivering daily data refreshes for maximum relevancy.

“Broadsign’s extensive reach, local market expertise, and advanced technology made them the ideal DOOH partner to amplify the impact of high-value, premium data,” said Shruneek Prasad, Head of Product at Audience360. “By combining their platform with Audience360’s exclusive high-end data sets, this collaboration is set to take audience targeting in DOOH to the next level.”

Real-world impact for advertisers

The partnership delivers several game-changing advantages:

Verified Purchase Intent: Reach consumers who are actively researching and making major purchasing decisions across automotive, travel, finance, and real estate sectors.

Complete Data Transparency: Advertisers have full visibility into exactly where their audience data originates.

Australian Market Focus: Confirmed local market data ensures precise geographic targeting for brands focused on the Australian consumer market.

Real-Time Relevancy: Daily data updates mean campaigns can reach audiences at optimal decision-making moments.Brand Safety Assurance: 100% privacy-compliant data collection and usage protects both consumers and advertisers.

Rather than casting a wide net and hoping for the best, advertisers can now deploy sophisticated audience segmentation based on verified behavioural data and actual purchase intent signals.

The initial phase focuses on delivering a broad audience taxonomy, but the vision extends to highly customized segmentation, promising even greater campaign performance. As Prasad notes, “Together, Broadsign and Audience360 are unlocking new potential for clients, creating smarter, more impactful campaigns.”

Looking ahead

The collaboration signals a broader evolution in the digital advertising landscape, where first-party data and advanced targeting capabilities are becoming essential competitive advantages. For advertisers seeking to reach consumers who are actually ready to buy—not just browsing—this partnership offers a compelling new approach to out-of-home advertising.

As the digital advertising ecosystem continues to prioritize privacy compliance and data transparency, partnerships like this one between Broadsign and Audience360 may well represent the future of targeted advertising: premium data sources combined with advanced technology platforms to deliver measurable results while respecting consumer privacy.

For more information about Audience360’s data solutions and publisher partnerships, or to learn about Broadsign’s DOOH technology platform, contact their respective teams for detailed campaign planning and implementation support.