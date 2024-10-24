Webinar
Memorable Advertising:
Using Brand Lift Studies to Measure DOOH Impact
October 24, 2024, 10 AM ET | 3 PM GMT
Brand lift studies are an essential attribution tool for understanding the effectiveness of digital out-of-home (DOOH) campaigns. In this webinar, we'll explain why brand lift studies are a powerful way to measure campaign impact, compare them to other attribution solutions, and provide actionable recommendations on how to run them effectively in your omnichannel strategy.
Led by industry experts from Happydemics and Broadsign, this session will guide you through everything you need to know about brand lift measurement. You'll also learn how leading brands are leveraging brand lift studies to track full-funnel metrics, including ad recall, attribution, perception, brand familiarity, ad clarity, consideration, and intent.
What we'll cover:
- Why Brand Lift Studies? Learn why brand lift studies are one of the most effective attribution tools for DOOH campaigns.
- Use Cases Explained: Learn when to leverage a brand lift study and how it can complement other campaign metrics.
- Methodology Deep Dive: Gain a better understanding of how brand lift studies work and their key components.
- Best Practices for KPIs: Learn how to select the right KPIs for your DOOH campaign and how they'll be measured in a brand lift study.
- Omnichannel Insights: Based on data from thousands of brand lift studies, learn when to activate DOOH in your media plan for maximum impact. Discover how DOOH complements other channels and enhances brand performance and audience engagement.
- Real-Life Case Studies: See how Broadsign and Happydemics use brand lift measurement to drive better campaign performance for top brands.
Speaker
Virginie Chesnais
Chief Marketing Officer
Happydemics
Ryan Pogy
Director, Data Partnerships
Broadsign