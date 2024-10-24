Using Brand Lift Studies to Measure DOOH Impact

Brand lift studies are an essential attribution tool for understanding the effectiveness of digital out-of-home (DOOH) campaigns. In this webinar, we'll explain why brand lift studies are a powerful way to measure campaign impact, compare them to other attribution solutions, and provide actionable recommendations on how to run them effectively in your omnichannel strategy.

Led by industry experts from Happydemics and Broadsign, this session will guide you through everything you need to know about brand lift measurement. You'll also learn how leading brands are leveraging brand lift studies to track full-funnel metrics, including ad recall, attribution, perception, brand familiarity, ad clarity, consideration, and intent.

What we'll cover: