Blog DOOH impression multiplier: What it is and how it enhances digital out-of-home ad measurement

If you’ve ever bought digital advertising, you’re probably familiar with measuring campaign success through clicks, conversions, and digital impressions. But when it comes to digital out-of-home (DOOH) media, the game changes. Measuring audience reach in this space isn’t as straightforward as it is in the rest of the digital world — as a one-to-many medium, not only does one play equal multiple impressions, but the amount of impressions usually differs depending on the hour, day, and any number of other environmental factors.

That’s where the impression multiplier comes in. This key concept helps advertisers understand not only how many people have the potential to see their outdoor ad but also how to maximize that reach for the best possible cost-per-thousand impressions (CPM). When combined with other robust out-of-home data capabilities, the impression multiplier significantly enhances DOOH campaign measurement, giving advertisers clearer insights into their audience reach and improving the tracking of cross-channel impact.

In this article, we’ll break down what the impression multiplier is, how it works, and what media buyers can do to leverage it for better return on investment (ROI).

Jump to:

What is the impression multiplier?

The impression multiplier is a DOOH-specific metric that’s used to calculate the number of impressions delivered by a particular screen in a single ad play.

A core metric for all forms of advertising — whether digital, mobile, or OOH — impressions are used to measure performance by quantifying the total number of times an advertisement is likely to be seen. Since advertising tends to charge on a per-thousand-impressions basis, impressions also play a crucial role in determining the cost of an ad campaign.

READ ALSO: Solidify your understanding of other important DOOH metrics and learn how they can be used to measure different aspects of your DOOH campaign’s success

Impression attribution is fairly simple in online environments, which mostly operate on a one-to-one (one play = one impression) basis. One-to-many channels like DOOH require a slightly more unique approach when it comes to audience measurement since several people are likely to be looking at a display screen at any given moment.

Enter the impression multiplier: a DOOH-specific multiplication index that’s applied to each play on every individual screen, giving advertisers a more accurate idea of how many impressions are delivered in a single ad play.

Put another way:

# of served impressions (ad plays) x impression multiplier = publisher impressions (audience).

Let’s say a digital billboard plays your ad 10,000 times over a given period. This number represents the served impressions. Now, suppose the impression multiplier for this particular time and location is 4, based on audience data like foot traffic and dwell time.

To calculate the total publisher impressions (or audience):

10,000 served impressions (ad plays) x 4 (impression multiplier) = 40,000 publisher impressions (audience)

In this scenario, your ad would be estimated to have reached an audience of 40,000 people.

How is the DOOH impression multiplier calculated?

Contrary to what some might expect, the DOOH impression multiplier isn’t a standardized formula or static value. Instead, this dynamic multiplier is tailored to each screen, transforming raw plays into more accurate representations of audience impressions based on real-world data provided by media owners. These multipliers adapt to reflect the audience’s presence and engagement, adjusting for the individual nuances of each specific placement.

The audience data used to calculate the impression multiplier for any given DOOH screen typically revolves around the number of people present within the display’s viewing range at various times. Having access to real-time (or relatively real-time) data sources allows the multiplier to align with the actual impressions generated.

Depending on the network, different methods are employed to gather this data, including:

Proprietary survey data: Media owners conduct targeted surveys to understand foot traffic and viewer demographics in specific locations.



Media owners conduct targeted surveys to understand foot traffic and viewer demographics in specific locations. Mobile data: Location-based insights, such as anonymized mobile device tracking, provide valuable context about movement patterns near the screen.



Location-based insights, such as anonymized mobile device tracking, provide valuable context about movement patterns near the screen. Independent research: Third-party research firms like Geopath or Nielsen can be commissioned to validate impression numbers using their own methodologies.



Third-party research firms like Geopath or Nielsen can be commissioned to validate impression numbers using their own methodologies. Cameras or sensors integrated with a DOOH platform: Sophisticated tech, like AI-powered cameras or motion sensors, can be integrated with a DOOH analytics platform like Quividi and BlueZoo to monitor the environment and collect real-time view data on an ongoing basis.

By combining anonymized and privacy-compliant audience data with sophisticated tracking methods, media owners can provide advertisers with a clearer picture of how many people their message truly reaches. This granular approach improves the accuracy of KPIs like reach and CPM, offering media buyers more precise measurement and real-time insights for strategic decision-making.

READ ALSO: Get a better understanding of how to calculate CPM for billboards and other traditional OOH formats

How to leverage the impression multiplier for better ROI

Maximizing ROI in any advertising campaign comes down to two key factors: reaching the right audience and efficiently allocating budget. In the context of DOOH, the impression multiplier is a powerful tool that enables advertisers to optimize both. But how can you leverage this metric to not only improve your DOOH performance but also drive results across an entire omnichannel strategy?

Here are three effective ways to leverage the impression multiplier for better ROI:

1. Optimize audience targeting with data-driven precision

The impression multiplier factors in audience presence, giving you real-time insights into when and where your ads will resonate most. By integrating data on audience demographics and engagement analytics, the multiplier helps you fine-tune your targeting strategies for maximum impact and ROI. This data-driven approach optimizes both the reach and relevance of your campaigns, making every impression count.

2. Integrate the impression multiplier into cross-channel campaigns

(D)OOH has been shown to supercharge the reach of your other advertising channels, with one study finding that OOH amplifies all major media by more than 90%. If you know how many people are actually seeing your DOOH ads, you can better coordinate follow-up touchpoints, like mobile retargeting and social media ads, reinforcing your message and driving conversions for a seamless customer journey.

3. Adjust CPM and bidding strategies in real-time

Programmatic DOOH allows for dynamic, real-time bidding adjustments based on audience fluctuations. Advertisers can fine-tune their cost-per-thousand impressions (CPM) bidding strategies by analyzing how audience numbers fluctuate throughout the day, increasing bids during high-traffic periods and lowering them during off-peak times to ensure optimal exposure and budget allocation.

Suppose you’re running a DOOH campaign for a new sportswear collection at a shopping mall. Traditionally, your ad spend might be spread evenly throughout the day, assuming foot traffic remains constant. However, using insights based on the impression multiplier, you choose to boost ad placements during lunch hours and weekends when foot traffic spikes.

In today’s interconnected world, integrating DOOH with the impression multiplier enhances ad performance and creates a cohesive omnichannel strategy for better ROI. By optimizing targeting, syncing cross-channel efforts, and refining real-time bids, the impression multiplier helps media buyers maximize reach and budget efficiency, driving campaigns to their full potential.

Want to explore more pDOOH optimization strategies?

Check out our eBook for actionable tips on integrating DOOH into your omnichannel strategy.