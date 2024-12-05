Sanctuary Billboards: Elevating Kuala Lumpur’s advertising landscape with the Broadsign Platform

Out-of-home advertising is having a banner year, with OOH advertising revenue having increased by 3.4% in the second quarter of 2024, according to the OAAA.

The rise of digital out-of-home (DOOH) is fueling this growth, largely due to technological advancements. Given all this momentum, it’s not surprising to see OOH and DOOH gaining traction worldwide, especially in a country like Malaysia, which has the sixth-largest GDP in Southeast Asia.

One billboard company is leading the charge in Malaysia’s increasingly competitive advertising landscape. Sanctuary Billboards is a media owner committed to delivering high-quality advertising in the country’s capital, Kuala Lumpur. Under the leadership of its CEO, Paul James Sapwell, the company’s philosophy is quality over quantity, focusing on acquiring only the best sites for both its static and digital inventory to deliver maximum impact. Strategically speaking, this enhances the aesthetic appeal of the advertisements and drives higher traffic numbers compared to competitors.

Sanctuary Billboards’s screens feature dynamic and varied content that captures the attention of passersby and keeps the visual experience fresh, engaging and, most importantly, compelling while delivering impactful and effective advertising on every screen.

Harnessing the power (and potential) of DOOH in Malaysia

What does DOOH bring to Sanctuary Billboards? According to Nick Sapwell, the company’s Digital Production Manager, digital screens are a platform that can provide endless possibilities. “We are particularly excited about the fact that our billboards are eye-catching in a way that most other advertising platforms are not. Unlike other forms of advertising that can be skipped or ignored, outdoor ads demand attention, leading to superior turnover rates and greater brand recall,” he says.

What does the future hold for programmatic DOOH?

Programmatic DOOH (pDOOH) exchanges promise expanded reach, increased revenue, and a rising demand for inventory. Though still a relatively small segment, pDOOH is experiencing rapid growth in the region, and Sanctuary Billboards is ahead of the curve and in dialogue with most stakeholders.

“Sanctuary Billboards’s choice to partner with Broadsign was driven by its mission to offer the best quality screens and sites. Broadsign’s reputable CMS system provides the flexibility needed to meet diverse client demands,” said Nick Sapwell. In addition to leveraging the Broadsign Platform, Sanctuary Billboards is developing proprietary software for reading Broadsign’s APIs. This move marks another innovation by the media owner that will provide clients with comprehensive data reports to further enhance the value it brings to its partners and customers.

Looking ahead, Sanctuary Billboards plans to reinvest profits from its existing digital screens by converting more static sites into digital ones. The company is also keen to grow its offering, expanding into offering ad creation services to its clients in video production and editing. Content customisation which is relevant to viewing situations ensures effective communication, a point of difference learned from Sanctuary’s strategic partner, Plan B Media.

Ultimately, Sanctuary Billboards is about more than just advertising. It’s an organization that embraces the opportunity to set new benchmarks in quality and innovation within the industry. With a strong foundation and a clear vision for the future, Sanctuary Billboards is well-positioned to continue its growth and solidify its status as a leader in Kuala Lumpur’s OOH advertising landscape.

Want to grow your out-of-home network? Schedule a live demo to see how we can help make that happen!