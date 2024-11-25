City Vision leverages the Broadsign Platform to expand OOH innovation and accessibility in Indonesia

City Vision, a leading out-of-home (OOH) media company in Indonesia, has a mission to inspire and connect with the Indonesian public. By building a data-driven and accessible advertising ecosystem, this OOH innovator strives to create impactful journeys for its audience, positioning itself as the top choice for OOH advertising.

A unique approach to OOH

City Vision stands out from its competitors by offering a comprehensive, end-to-end service across the entire OOH value chain. The company provides brands with a complete advertising experience that includes strategy and planning, where a specialized team helps clients align their marketing objectives with the unique profiles of over 2,000 media assets. Additionally, it boasts an in-house creative agency that crafts engaging OOH campaigns, tailored for maximum visual impact. Business intelligence and measurement are also a focus, gathering valuable data to guide campaign decisions and evaluating effectiveness through digital retargeting and brand recall studies.

Going beyond traditional advertising, City Vision transforms public spaces into interactive experiences through activations designed to amplify brand awareness. Their screens feature diverse content across more than 40 categories annually, highlighting cutting-edge innovations in campaign design. From 3D visuals and augmented reality (AR) to CGI-driven campaigns, these high-tech displays bring advertisements to life with captivating and dynamic experiences.

A partnership built on quality

Broadsign, recognized as a best-in-class OOH platform trusted by industry leaders, was the clear choice for City Vision. The partnership has proven successful and mutually enriching, positioning the company for ongoing growth and innovation. While City Vision primarily leverages Broadsign’s content management system (CMS) today, plans are underway to fully transition to the platform, enabling a unified approach. This ensures seamless, real-time updates for campaigns, keeping them relevant and adaptable.

In addition, partnering with Broadsign has allowed City Vision to expand its digital reach. Through Broadsign’s supply-side platform (SSP), its extensive digital network connects with leading demand-side platforms (DSPs), making it easier for international advertisers to access and engage.

Expanding flexibility and creativity across the DOOH landscape

City Vision appreciates the flexibility and creativity that digital OOH (DOOH) advertising brings to the table. Vibrant, high-quality displays grab attention in busy public spaces, while real-time updates keep messaging fresh and relevant. DOOH offers creative possibilities—from video to interactive storytelling—providing brands with the tools to stand out in a crowded media landscape.

In Indonesia, OOH campaigns have traditionally followed familiar models like time slots or share of voice (SOV). With the introduction of programmatic buying, City Vision is making it easier for advertisers to embrace impression-based strategies similar to those used on platforms like Meta, Google, or TikTok. This shift is set to shake up the local advertising scene, creating exciting opportunities for growth and innovation.

Future growth plans

City Vision is focused on expanding its reach beyond Greater Jakarta, building a stronger presence in key cities across Indonesia. With this growth, the company aims to cement its position as the nation’s leading OOH media provider, driven by ambitious projects and a passion for connecting brands with audiences through impactful and memorable advertising.

Combining innovation, strategic vision, and meaningful partnerships, City Vision continues to redefine OOH media in Indonesia. As it scales, the company remains committed to equipping brands with powerful tools to engage and inspire audiences nationwide.

