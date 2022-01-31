Leveraging your omnichannel media mix with DOOH and CTV

Connecting with consumers in today’s landscape goes beyond reaching them through a single channel. With changing consumer habits and new privacy regulations affecting an already complex digital environment, it can be difficult for advertisers to successfully reach their audiences without developing a diverse media mix. Fortunately, today’s marketers have more tools at their disposal than ever before.

Two media channels continuing to grow rapidly are Connected TV (CTV) and digital out-of-home. CTV devices like Smart TVs, gaming consoles, Apple TV or Roku, allow viewers to access internet content over top of their traditional screens. Though CTV is hardly a new concept, the pandemic has played a part in fueling its growth as people stayed confined indoors. The OOH industry has also been experiencing significant growth that’s projected to continue throughout 2022 thanks to increased mobility and a certain level of digital fatigue that consumers are experiencing.

So what does this changing landscape mean for advertisers? For many, it highlights the importance of telling a brand’s story across multiple channels. Increasing marketing touchpoints to bridge the gap between building brand awareness and driving consumer action, as is the case with OOH and CTV, can help maximize campaign effectiveness as a whole.

But first, why are digital marketers buying CTV?

According to a 2021 study conducted by the Leichtman Research Group, over 80% of US TV households have at least one Connected TV device with this number expected to grow as more viewers cut the cord on traditional cable services. As a result, advertisers are turning to CTV to deliver impactful, highly targeted campaigns that reach intended audiences in their homes.

The rise of programmatic advertising capabilities is a key factor driving advertisers’ adoption of CTV. Programmatic CTV enables specific parameters to be established via DSPs, delivering effective, well-placed ads while improving the efficiency and agility of a campaign. These programmatic platforms also provide data-driven insights that allow brands to identify specific audience segments, further connecting with them by delivering ads that are relevant to their TV programming.

The ability to reach broader audiences is another reason why marketers are choosing to run CTV ad campaigns. Premium inventory, thanks to programmatic platforms, coupled with audience-based targeting capabilities ensure ads are reaching the intended audience in a contextual way.

Strengthening brand messaging with DOOH and CTV

We know the advantages of including CTV in a campaign, but where does DOOH fit in? According to a 2020 marketing automation report published by Omnisend Research, marketers are observing a growing performance gap between single-channel and omnichannel campaigns. The report also found that brands using 3 or more marketing channels have a 287% higher purchase rate compared to campaigns that focus on a single channel. The shift to full-funnel marketing is highlighting the importance of taking a holistic approach to marketing, dedicating media spend to both brand awareness and performance channels.

Brands using multiple marketing channels have a higher purchase rate than single-channel campaigns.

Extending the reach of a campaign to include both CTV and DOOH can ensure that audiences are continuously targeted as they once again frequent locations outside of their homes. An omnichannel mix of DOOH and CTV helps marketers maximize advertising impact and effectiveness with sequential messaging that creates a strong brand experience. Let’s take a look at a recent campaign from fashion and accessories brand Claire’s, for example. Targeted towards GenZ audiences, the retailer’s ‘Be the Most’ campaign features a full-funnel marketing plan that includes several media channels like eCommerce, OOH, and CTV. With a goal of increasing touchpoints to reach consumers wherever they are, Claire’s placed OOH ads in major cities with corresponding CTV ads displayed through streaming services like Hulu and Twitch.

With both channels known for their premium inventory that can’t be skipped or ignored, extending a campaign’s reach from CTV to DOOH (or vice versa) increases ad recall, brand recognition, and awareness. Data triggers like location data or mobile device proximity enable advertisers to identify which audiences were exposed to DOOH ads. These consumers can then be retargeted with ads via their connected TV devices, reinforcing the brand’s message both outside and inside the home.

The rise of programmatic omnichannel campaigns

The acceleration of programmatic advertising across DOOH and CTV is enabling advertisers to create seamless omnichannel experiences automatically. Thanks to these platforms, both DOOH and CTV ads can target specific audiences by following the same parameters set by DSPs. If a marketer wants to target an audience segment through DOOH, they can also look at the contextual signals in CTV programming to deliver ads that match the content of both the TV programming and the DOOH campaign. Advertisers can even repurpose the same video creatives for both channels, furthering the continuous messaging and increasing ad recall with consumers. By looking at contextual targeting data like CTV application type or show information, advertisers can tailor their strategy to reach the exact audiences they want to with their omnichannel campaigns.

As programmatic advertising becomes the norm, along with changing consumer patterns, we predict that more and more marketers will implement popular channels like DOOH and CTV. By extending reach both offline and online, advertisers can help bridge the gap between digital and real-world experiences in a measurable, agile way.

