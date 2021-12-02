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BlogAsk the Experts: Projecting programmatic DOOH growth with Pattison

Ask the Experts: Projecting programmatic DOOH growth with Pattison

December 2, 2021Kayla Caticchio

From the increase in programmatic trading to the upcoming elimination of third-party cookies, the OOH industry is rapidly changing and is expected to grow significantly over the next few years. Programmatic platforms are enabling a whole new wave of advertisers to look at OOH as an important part of their marketing mix thanks to advancements in technology and a more contextual understanding of where audiences are moving. 

We recently sat down with Jessica Littlejohn, Director of Innovation at Pattison, to get her thoughts and insights into the projected growth of DOOH along with the barriers and need for more education in the industry.

We’d like to thank Jessica for taking the time to discuss programmatic DOOH with us.

Kayla Caticchio
Kayla Caticchio

Kayla has been a part of Broadsign’s marketing team since 2021, where she specializes in creating content on all things OOH, DOOH, and pDOOH.

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