Meet Manuel Ameneiros, Broadsign’s Head of Media Sales and Service, LATAM

Out-of-home advertising across Latin America is gaining strong momentum, driven by expanding digital infrastructure, ongoing innovation, and growing demand from brands seeking high-impact audience reach. As the market evolves, there is a clear opportunity to bring greater efficiency, scale, and flexibility to how OOH is planned and transacted across the region.

To support this next phase of growth, Broadsign has appointed Manuel Ameneiros as Head of Media Sales & Service for LATAM. Based in Mexico City, he will focus on driving sustainable growth across the region while building a strong, scalable commercial foundation. This includes managing strategic relationships with agencies, advertisers, and media owners, and advancing market education as programmatic DOOH adoption continues to evolve.

Manuel brings over a decade of experience across the advertising ecosystem, spanning brand, agency, and adtech roles throughout LATAM. Most recently, he served as Chief Commercial Officer at OLA Media, where he focused on scaling revenue and driving market expansion. Earlier, he held roles across brands, agencies, and adtech companies, including Retargetly and Boletia, building expertise in data-driven marketing, programmatic adoption, and go-to-market strategy.

We caught up with Manuel to learn more about his background, what drew him to Broadsign, and his perspective on the opportunities ahead in LATAM.

Welcome to Broadsign. What drew you to the team, and what excites you most about your new role leading Media Sales & Service for LATAM?

I’ve always been drawn to the intersection of media, technology and data, and that’s exactly what makes this opportunity so compelling for me. Broadsign has built a strong reputation as one of the companies helping modernize OOH by giving media owners and advertisers the tools to plan, transact and scale more intelligently. What excited me most about joining the team is the chance to help accelerate that momentum across Latin America, a region where markets are evolving quickly and where there is real appreciation for innovation.

How would you describe the current state of the OOH market in Latin America, and where do you see the biggest growth opportunities?

The OOH market in Latin America is in a dynamic phase. It continues to benefit from strong reach and visibility, particularly in urban areas, but it’s also evolving quickly as digital infrastructure expands and advertisers demand more accountability and flexibility around their campaigns.

Having worked both in adtech and more recently in the OOH space, I’ve seen firsthand how the conversation is shifting from static inventory and broad reach to more data-driven planning, audience segmentation, and integration with digital channels.

The biggest opportunity lies in accelerating that transition. There is still a gap between DOOH’s potential and how it’s currently bought and sold in many markets. Bridging that gap through better data use, automation, and programmatic transactions is where much of the next wave of growth will come from.

Programmatic DOOH is gaining momentum globally. How is this evolving in Latin America, and what’s needed to accelerate adoption across the region?

Programmatic DOOH in Latin America is moving from early adoption into a growth stage. Buyers are looking for more flexibility, more precise activation, and easier connections between OOH and broader omnichannel campaigns. Media owners, in turn, are recognizing that programmatic can help open inventory to new demand sources, improve fill rate, and make digital assets easier to transact.

To accelerate adoption further, the region needs continued progress in a few areas: more digital inventory, stronger education across buyers and sellers, and better tools for targeting and measurement.

What role do you see Broadsign playing in the future of OOH across LATAM, and what are you most excited to build or accomplish in the region over the next few years?

I see Broadsign as a key enabler of the next phase of growth for OOH in Latin America. The company is uniquely positioned because it operates across the entire ecosystem: a CMS, SSP and DSP, which allows it to support both media owners and buyers in a very holistic way.

For media owners, Broadsign can help modernize operations, increase efficiency, and open up new revenue streams. For advertisers and agencies, it simplifies access to OOH and makes it easier to integrate into omnichannel strategies.

What excites me most is the opportunity to help build a more connected, scalable, and performance-driven OOH ecosystem across LATAM. In practical terms, that means expanding programmatic adoption, strengthening relationships with key agencies and advertisers, and helping media owners unlock more value from their inventory. It’s also about making DOOH a more consistent part of media strategies rather than a complementary channel.

From a market perspective, Brazil and Mexico are critical due to their scale and level of sophistication, but I also see strong potential in Colombia, Chile and Argentina, as well as in emerging segments like mobility and retail media, which I’ve been closely involved with in recent years.