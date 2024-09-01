Exclusive Event - Invite Only
Join us
for breakfast.
Be part
of what's next
Eat. Share. Connect.
Our CEO, Burr Smith, and our team welcomes you to our annual Broadsign Connect where we bring together our media owner and media agencies to discuss the future of OOH buying, planning and management.
Hear it first, and gain insight into the Broadsign Platform evolution and our 2027 product roadmap. Know exactly where we're going next and how it benefits your business.
Burr
Smith
Founder & CEO
Ben
Allman
VP Platform Sales
Laura
Collett
Account Director
Jonny
Richardson
Director of Business Development APAC
Event Details
Register Now
Melbourne
October 20, 2026
8:30 - 10:30am
Botanical Hotel | The Archer Room
169 Domain Rd, South Yarra VIC 3141
Sydney
October 22, 2026
8:30 - 10:30am
12-micron - Harbour Room
Level 2, International Tower 1, 100 Barangaroo Ave, Barangaroo NSW 2000 (lift access via the harbour end of Shipwright Walk)