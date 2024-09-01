Exclusive Event - Invite Only
Breakfast in Singapore
Join us
for breakfast.
We bring together our media owner and buyer partners to discuss the future of OOH buying, planning and management.
We'll cover key APAC trends and highlight some exciting developments we're bringing to market for 2026, especially in the automation space.
Veronica
Ong
Sales Director SEA
Jonny
Richardson
Director of Business Development APAC
Dani
Kabbara
Regional Service Delivery Director
Yiling Huang
Services Lead, APAC
Event Details
March 5 2026
Singapore
8:30 - 10:30am
Morsels
25 dempsey rd, #01-04, s249670 (behind Samy’s Curry and Long Beach)