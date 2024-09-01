Powering the future of Programmatic DOOH
Join us for the 2026 PX Programmatic Summit — the annual virtual conference built exclusively for our publisher partners.
This year's Summit, the 6th edition, cuts straight to what matters: the trends driving programmatic DOOH growth and the actionable insights you need to maximize revenue. Through expert-led sessions and fireside chats, you'll hear directly from buyers and get a clear view of where programmatic is headed.
Some of our Invited Guests
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North America
June 16
12:00 - 15:00 EST
Europe, Middle East & Africa
June 17
13:00 - 16:00 BST
Latin America
June 17
10:00 - 13:00 CST
Why attend?
State of the market
Gain exclusive insights into the current pDOOH landscape and a first look at the 2026 Programmatic Trends Report to stay ahead of the curve.
Expert perspectives
Hear directly from global platform leaders like Google DV360 and major brands like Liberty Mutual on how they are evolving their programmatic spend.
Tech in action
Master the "how-to" with live demonstrations on streamlining Programmatic Guaranteed campaigns and deploying high-impact Dynamic Creative.
Revenue strategies
Learn the latest best practices for maximizing yield, efficiency, and campaign performance.