Digital is the Future of Out-of-Home

Out-of-home (OOH) advertising has been around for a long time. So long, in fact, that it can be traced back to the earliest civilizations. While advertising has changed over time, OOH advertising is still widely used today.

However, digital is changing the way we view and interact with content. Although traditional billboards are still commonplace, they may be past their prime. Digital out-of-home (DOOH) is the next step to showcase interesting content and gain viewers.

In recent years, digital out-of-home has become more widespread, innovative, and capable. The technology lets digital signage owners offer engaging and tailored content to consumers. Outdoor advertising media owners are bound to benefit by going digital.

Dynamic and Engaging Content

Advertisements are everywhere we look. The ads that dominate are those that encourage consumer interaction and engagement. Traditional OOH’s one size fits all approach isn’t the best technique if a brand wants to reach a wide audience.

DOOH advertising is all about creating an immediate experience and connection with viewers. Also, it has the ability to integrate third-party technologies, such as touch screen or mobile. With this in mind, digital out-of-home has an endless number of creative possibilities. In regards to engagement, campaigns that encourage consumers to take part in a brand’s message are usually the ones to dominate.

The National Health Service created a campaign that let viewers virtually donate blood with their mobile phones. By combining DOOH and mobile, advertisers can maximize engagement with consumers.

Flexible Scheduling

DOOH is flexible when it comes to the timing and length of a campaign. Rather than the traditional two- or four-week campaign cycle, a DOOH campaign can start and end at any time.

Seeing as there is no need for a technician to install new posters, digital offers the possibility to change creatives in real-time. Wireless technology lets users upload and schedule content remotely.

A great example is Oreo’s 2015 eclipse campaign. Astronomical data was used for each location to the exact timing and trajectory of the moon and sun. The accessibility and flexibility that DOOH offers is a game changer for the industry. Now, advertisers can plug in their content and go live in seconds.

Highly Targetable Campaigns

With real-time data, digital out-of-home provides relevant and specific content to potential customers. Traditional static advertisements are usually geared towards one demographic. DOOH can offer different versions of a campaign in various locations based on audience, time of day, season, weather and more.

As a result, real-time advertising increases growth as it appeals to marketers who want to target audiences based on specific data. This technology gives brands the ability to reach the right people with the right message in an automated and dynamic format.

Dove designed a campaign that synced relevant weather data to a digital billboard. With this data, the actress in the campaign would take a shower with a Dove product every time it rained. The campaign transformed a gloomy New York day into a fun and engaging experience.

Should you trade in your static billboards for digital?

Switching to digital is an investment for the future. Brands want to advertise in an exciting, eye-catching way and in today’s era of information overload, they are looking to target people who will actually benefit from seeing their content. Digital screens offer creativity and flexibility that traditional OOH simply can’t offer.

Digital has long-term benefits for media owners. Without the hassle of hiring people to rotate campaign creatives, digital billboards have lower operating costs than its static counterparts. With nearly unlimited capacity for ad inventory and the flexibility to charge different rates at various times, digital will generate far more revenue in the long run than a static billboard.

Will OOH ever go fully digital?

OOH is a staple in advertising and advances in technology and data have helped it evolve into a modern and fresh medium. While traditional OOH might not be leaving us anytime soon, digital is definitely the way of the future.

