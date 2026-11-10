Captivate yourCinemaAudience
Light up your airports with digital signage that delivers the information and advertising travellers love to see, wherever they're headed.Request a Live Demo
Concession Stands that Sell
Increase concession sales and upsell specialty items with bright and animated signage content that adjusts according to upcoming showtimes or special promotions.
All of your screens, automated
Integrate your CMS and POS systems so that all your screens—from concessions displays, to digital poster boards, to the pre-roll content played right before a film begins—can adapt their content to real-time changes and conditions.
An interactive moviegoer experience
Get audiences to head to their movie earlier with interactive pre-show experiences like mobile-enabled games connected to the big screen.
Local Messaging Made Simple
Quickly get out messaging for corporate functions, special events, or emergencies with a template-based tool enabling beautiful local messaging on your cinema's screens.
Flexible option for simpler ad sales
“ Broadsign brought us more agility, allowing us to deliver new campaigns whenever necessary and improving the interface with theaters. In addition, it offers proof-of-play reports which are essential to our operation. ”— Flix Media —