Advertising costs are generally higher than other OOH verticals due to the premium audience, extended dwell times, and high foot traffic. Pricing depends on the specific venue (lounge vs. baggage claim), the volume of travelers, and whether you’re targeting specific terminals or gates.

How much does it cost to advertise on airport screens?

You can reach affluent travelers (60% HHI over $75k), business travelers (who account for 75% of airline profits), frequent flyers, and a younger, tech-forward demographic (41% are 25-44). These audiences have high discretionary income and are open to engaging with digital and luxury products.

What kind of audiences can I reach with airport advertising?

Yes. You can target specific areas like international departure gates with multilingual ads, or baggage claim with local tourism promotions for arriving passengers. You can also promote luxury or investment services near business lounges that serve high-HHI travelers.

Can I target specific terminals, gates, or demographics within an airport?

Yes, the extended dwell times (90–120 minutes) make airports uniquely suited for in-depth brand storytelling and longer video formats. The tech-forward audience is also receptive to interactive touchpoints or AR/VR elements.

Can I run long-form video or interactive campaigns in an airport?

What kind of reporting and insights can I expect from airport campaigns?

You can expect reporting on campaign delivery and estimated reach based on passenger traffic data. For campaigns using QR codes or mobile integration, you can track measurable actions like app downloads, website visits, or engagement with the promoted digital content.