Advertise on Airport Screens. Programmatically.
Airport digital signage provides a premium, highly targeted environment to engage business and leisure travellers during long dwell times. These placements allow brands to deliver hyper-contextual, impactful messaging that resonates with an attentive audience at key moments in their journey.
Trusted by global agencies and brands
Powered by the world's largest OOH publishers
Connecting with audiences during their journey
Reach People on Their Way to a Business TripConnectionVacation
Engage travelers with immersive, contextually relevant messaging that drives premium brand perception and measurable action.
When
Use airport advertising when you need to deliver in-depth brand storytelling and reach a high-value audience with significant discretionary spending.
Extended dwell-time
With average wait times of 90 to 120 minutes, and up to 45 minutes in lounges, this environment is ideal for immersive brand storytelling.
Affluent audience
Approximately 60% of passengers have an annual household income (HHI) over $75,000, making airports an optimal setting for luxury and premium product ads.
Contextual relevance
Ideal for campaigns that align with the traveler's journey, such as promoting financial services near check-in or local attractions at baggage claim.
High engagement environment
Travelers are often seeking ways to fill their time, making them receptive to ads for digital subscriptions, entertainment, or productivity apps.
How
Leverage real-time passenger context and location within the terminal to deliver highly relevant, targeted, and sequential messaging.
Geo-targeted service promotions
Promote nearby hotels, restaurants, and local experiences to arriving passengers at the baggage claim area.
Multi-lingual adaptation
Create ads with multilingual or culturally relevant content near international terminals to foster positive global engagement.
Mobile integration (QR codes)
Incorporate QR codes for deeper content, coupons, or immediate app downloads, engaging the 88% of travelers who use mobile devices in the airport.
Dayparting and delay triggers
Run ads at peak traffic hours, or trigger promotions for time-filling activities or meal delivery services during flight delays.
Why
Airport screens provide a unique strategic advantage by capturing travelers in a high-intent, relaxed environment with high purchasing power.
High mobile action rate
Travelers are a mobile-savvy audience, with 60% accessing the internet while waiting, making them receptive to digital calls-to-action.
Premium brand association
Placement in lounges or near international gates aligns brands with a premium, high-value travel experience.
Loyalty program conversion
The environment is effective for retargeting frequent flyers and promoting enrollment in loyalty programs due to their interest in travel benefits.
Measurable duty-free sales
Placing ads for travel-friendly and duty-free products near terminals leverages the high interest in last-minute, spontaneous shopping.
When
Use airport advertising when you need to deliver in-depth brand storytelling and reach a high-value audience with significant discretionary spending.
Extended dwell-time
With average wait times of 90 to 120 minutes, and up to 45 minutes in lounges, this environment is ideal for immersive brand storytelling.
Affluent audience
Approximately 60% of passengers have an annual household income (HHI) over $75,000, making airports an optimal setting for luxury and premium product ads.
Contextual relevance
Ideal for campaigns that align with the traveler's journey, such as promoting financial services near check-in or local attractions at baggage claim.
High engagement environment
Travelers are often seeking ways to fill their time, making them receptive to ads for digital subscriptions, entertainment, or productivity apps.
How
Leverage real-time passenger context and location within the terminal to deliver highly relevant, targeted, and sequential messaging.
Geo-targeted service promotions
Promote nearby hotels, restaurants, and local experiences to arriving passengers at the baggage claim area.
Multi-lingual adaptation
Create ads with multilingual or culturally relevant content near international terminals to foster positive global engagement.
Mobile integration (QR codes)
Incorporate QR codes for deeper content, coupons, or immediate app downloads, engaging the 88% of travelers who use mobile devices in the airport.
Dayparting and delay triggers
Run ads at peak traffic hours, or trigger promotions for time-filling activities or meal delivery services during flight delays.
Why
Airport screens provide a unique strategic advantage by capturing travelers in a high-intent, relaxed environment with high purchasing power.
High mobile action rate
Travelers are a mobile-savvy audience, with 60% accessing the internet while waiting, making them receptive to digital calls-to-action.
Premium brand association
Placement in lounges or near international gates aligns brands with a premium, high-value travel experience.
Loyalty program conversion
The environment is effective for retargeting frequent flyers and promoting enrollment in loyalty programs due to their interest in travel benefits.
Measurable duty-free sales
Placing ads for travel-friendly and duty-free products near terminals leverages the high interest in last-minute, spontaneous shopping.
Broadsign SSP Inventory
Explore our global DOOH inventory
Want to see more?
Explore our complete global inventory.
FAQs
How much does it cost to advertise on airport screens?
Advertising costs are generally higher than other OOH verticals due to the premium audience, extended dwell times, and high foot traffic. Pricing depends on the specific venue (lounge vs. baggage claim), the volume of travelers, and whether you’re targeting specific terminals or gates.
What kind of audiences can I reach with airport advertising?
You can reach affluent travelers (60% HHI over $75k), business travelers (who account for 75% of airline profits), frequent flyers, and a younger, tech-forward demographic (41% are 25-44). These audiences have high discretionary income and are open to engaging with digital and luxury products.
Can I target specific terminals, gates, or demographics within an airport?
Yes. You can target specific areas like international departure gates with multilingual ads, or baggage claim with local tourism promotions for arriving passengers. You can also promote luxury or investment services near business lounges that serve high-HHI travelers.
Can I run long-form video or interactive campaigns in an airport?
Yes, the extended dwell times (90–120 minutes) make airports uniquely suited for in-depth brand storytelling and longer video formats. The tech-forward audience is also receptive to interactive touchpoints or AR/VR elements.
What kind of reporting and insights can I expect from airport campaigns?
You can expect reporting on campaign delivery and estimated reach based on passenger traffic data. For campaigns using QR codes or mobile integration, you can track measurable actions like app downloads, website visits, or engagement with the promoted digital content.
Is my ad competing with other advertisers on the screen?
Screens often rotate ads, but the key advantage is the long dwell time which ensures high message retention and exposure. Programmatic buying allows you to prioritize impressions when your specific target audience (e.g., a flight of frequent flyers) is detected.
Ready to plan your next DOOH campaign?
Connect with our team to start building a high-impact media plan to reach your campaign goals.
Discover powerful ad placements.