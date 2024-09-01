Mall digital signage offers a highly targeted environment to influence consumers when their purchase intent is highest—while they are actively shopping. This placement puts your brand directly in front of a captive audience with disposable income, offering a measurable, immediate impact on store visits and sales.

Street Furniture provide excellent opportunities for hyper-localized campaigns, as they are highly visible in specific neighborhoods and commercial areas.

Create urgency and relevance by promoting items currently in stock or running a "Flash Sale" message based on internal store metrics in real-time.

Utilize large-format video walls to create a visually striking presentation of new products, leveraging the 83% audience recall of dynamic digital content.

Use weather-triggered promotions (hot beverages on cold days) to ensure the ad addresses the audience's current situational needs, which 81% of consumers find highly relevant.

Use QR codes or unique hashtags to bridge the physical ad to a digital engagement (e.g., social contest), or use mobile retargeting to reinforce the message after exposure.

Mall DOOH provides a powerful strategic advantage by integrating the physical and digital shopping experience for immediate, measurable impact.

Use screens for AR or gesture-controlled content to transform the ad experience, which results in 21% longer dwell time and 2x more conversions compared to static ads.

Automatically adjust ad copy, price, or offers based on real-time factors like the time of day, current foot traffic, or even weather conditions, increasing engagement by up to 20-30%.

Match ad content to the persona profile of the mall area (e.g., luxury brands near high-end boutiques) or use anonymized data to retarget shoppers based on past purchase affinity.

Display ads for your brand near a direct competitor’s store entrance to influence decision-making at a critical point in the path to purchase.

Place ads near major department stores or integrate maps/directions to guide shoppers directly to your store, converting ad views into store visits.

Drive traffic and sales by capitalizing on heightened consumer spending during themed campaigns like Back-to-School, Black Friday, and Christmas.

Align your message with the consumer's immediate needs, such as promoting coffee in the morning or dining in the evening (dayparting).

Capitalize on peak foot traffic during weekends, late afternoons, and holiday seasons for maximum reach to a large, captive shopping audience.

Target shoppers when around 70% of purchase decisions happen—once they are inside the store.

Use mall advertising when you need to drive immediate action, amplify in-store promotions, or capture high-intent audiences close to the point of sale.

Create urgency and relevance by promoting items currently in stock or running a "Flash Sale" message based on internal store metrics in real-time.

Utilize large-format video walls to create a visually striking presentation of new products, leveraging the 83% audience recall of dynamic digital content.

Use weather-triggered promotions (hot beverages on cold days) to ensure the ad addresses the audience's current situational needs, which 81% of consumers find highly relevant.

Use QR codes or unique hashtags to bridge the physical ad to a digital engagement (e.g., social contest), or use mobile retargeting to reinforce the message after exposure.

Mall DOOH provides a powerful strategic advantage by integrating the physical and digital shopping experience for immediate, measurable impact.

Use screens for AR or gesture-controlled content to transform the ad experience, which results in 21% longer dwell time and 2x more conversions compared to static ads.

Automatically adjust ad copy, price, or offers based on real-time factors like the time of day, current foot traffic, or even weather conditions, increasing engagement by up to 20-30%.

Match ad content to the persona profile of the mall area (e.g., luxury brands near high-end boutiques) or use anonymized data to retarget shoppers based on past purchase affinity.

Display ads for your brand near a direct competitor’s store entrance to influence decision-making at a critical point in the path to purchase.

Place ads near major department stores or integrate maps/directions to guide shoppers directly to your store, converting ad views into store visits.

Drive traffic and sales by capitalizing on heightened consumer spending during themed campaigns like Back-to-School, Black Friday, and Christmas.

Align your message with the consumer's immediate needs, such as promoting coffee in the morning or dining in the evening (dayparting).

Capitalize on peak foot traffic during weekends, late afternoons, and holiday seasons for maximum reach to a large, captive shopping audience.

Target shoppers when around 70% of purchase decisions happen—once they are inside the store.

Use mall advertising when you need to drive immediate action, amplify in-store promotions, or capture high-intent audiences close to the point of sale.

FAQs

How much does it cost to advertise on mall screens? Pricing varies based on location (high-traffic malls cost more), the time of day (peak hours are higher), the length of the campaign, and whether you are buying on a programmatic or fixed basis. The value is in the ability to hyper-target high-intent shoppers close to the point of purchase, optimizing your media spend for conversion.

What kind of audiences can I reach with mall advertising? You can reach diverse audiences, segmented by the mall's specific location, which allows for targeting based on Household Income (HHI) or demographics (e.g., families near play areas, Gen Z/Millennials near fast-fashion). Programmatic tactics also allow you to target consumers who have a known affinity for certain product categories based on past purchasing habits.

Can I run short-term or always-on campaigns in malls? Mall DOOH is excellent for both. You can run short-term, high-impact campaigns tied to seasonal events (e.g., Black Friday) and new product launches. Alternatively, always-on campaigns can use Dayparting to target shoppers with contextually relevant messages, like food/leisure offers in the evening.

Can I target specific areas, stores, or demographics within a single mall? Yes. One of the greatest advantages is hyper-local targeting by placing ads near specific anchors, key departments, or even competitive stores. You can also target screens based on the general persona profile of the section of the mall you are advertising in (e.g., luxury brands in high-end wings).

What ad formats and creative tactics work best on mall screens? Dynamic, high-impact content works best. Utilize Dynamic Creative Optimization (DCO) to change the message based on real-time triggers. Interactive screens with AR/gesture controls are highly effective, resulting in much longer dwell time and higher conversions. Always include a clear call-to-action like a QR code or store directions to drive immediate action.