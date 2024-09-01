Advertise on Transit Screens. Programmatically.
Transit digital signage connects brands with commuters and travellers on their daily journey. With long dwell times in stations, vehicles, and shelters, these environments offer prime opportunities for brands to deliver impactful messages that become part of consumers’ everyday routines.
Access the best transit inventory
Reach People on Their Way to SchoolWorkShopHome
Reach commuters on the move with high-frequency, contextually relevant messaging that builds brand familiarity and drives measurable mobile action.
When
Choose transit advertising when you want to build brand familiarity through repeated exposure and contextually relevant messaging that reaches commuters every day.
High-frequency exposure
Commuters typically use the same routes daily, ensuring repeat messaging and high-frequency brand exposure.
Extended dwell-time
Screens on buses, trains and in stations offer dwell times that allow for better message retention and complex creatives.
Timeliness
Ideal for campaigns that align with the audience’s immediate mindset, like promoting coffee and news during the morning rush.
Attentive audience
Transit users, especially those on buses or trains, are a captive audience, making them highly receptive to ads as they fill their travel time.
How
Execute precise, contextually relevant campaigns by leveraging behavioral, location, and time-based data to align your message to the commuter’s real-time journey and intent.
Time-based targeting (Dayparting)
Promote professional services on weekdays and leisure activities on weekends, matching the ad content to the audience’s shift in behavior.
Proximity targeting
Use geolocation and audience data to display ads for nearby businesses or customize platform screens based on the demographics of the passengers on the next departing train.
Purchase-intent retargeting
Leverage location-based data to target vehicle screens with ads based on a user's exposure to a recent location, turning intent into action.
Cross-channel integration
Anonymously capture mobile device IDS to your ads and retarget those users with the same creative through other channels, strengthening recall and campaign effectiveness.
Why
Transit advertising offers a strong competitive advantage by engaging consumers when they are on the move, providing a measurable bridge between the physical journey and taking action.
Direct action and conversion
the attentive nature of a transit audience provides the necessary dwell time to scan a QR code, which has led to a 33% growth in contactless transactions.
Audience precision
Commuter rail lines offer strategic audience segmentation based on local demographics, allowing brands to connect with professionals and key consumer groups efficiently.
High mobile action rate
74% of mobile device users have reported taking action on their mobile devices following a recent exposure to a DOOH ad while in transit.
Competitive interception
the programmatic approach intercepts consumers at a high-intent phase, offering a direct alternative choice during their extended transit time.
FAQs
How much does it cost to advertise on transit screens?
Pricing is dependent on the venue (e.g., major hub station vs. bus shelter), time of day (rush hour slots cost more), and the level of targeting used. Programmatic DOOH allows you to buy based on audience impressions, optimizing your budget for when the right commuters are present.
What kind of audiences can I reach with transit advertising?
You can reach a diverse audience, which includes a high percentage of affluent professionals during the week and general consumers/families on weekends. Specific transit lines also allow for targeting students near university campuses or high-Household Income (HHI) travellers at commuter rail stations.
Can I run short-term or always-on campaigns in transit?
Yes. You can run always-on campaigns for brand awareness or use short-term, time-sensitive messaging (like Dayparting) to promote immediate offers, such as dinner deals for the evening commute or flash sales for a passing retailer.
Can I target specific routes, neighborhoods, or demographics with transit placements?
Absolutely. You can use track-side dynamic targeting to serve ads based on the demographics of a train's line or destination. You can also use location-based targeting to display promotions only when a bus shelter is within a 500-foot radius of a store.
What ad formats work best on transit screens?
Formats that encourage immediate mobile action perform best. This includes ads featuring a large, clear QR code for immediate app downloads or limited-time offers, as the captive audience has the dwell time needed to scan a code.
What kind of reporting and insights can I expect from transit campaigns?
You can expect campaign delivery reports, as well as measurable insights on conversion lift through programmatic and cross-channel tactics. This includes foot traffic driven to a store from proximity ads and measurable online actions taken, such as app installs or website visits, after mobile retargeting.
Are transit campaigns available in multiple cities or countries?
Yes, transit networks are common globally, from bus shelters to subway systems. Programmatic platforms allow for efficient access and coordination of campaigns across a wide network of inventory in multiple markets, providing scalable reach.
