Eskimi, a global creative and media tech platform, and Broadsign, a leading global out-of-home (OOH) media technology company, today announced a strategic partnership that brings Broadsign’s programmatic DOOH inventory into the Eskimi DOOH platform.

The integration gives Eskimi’s advertisers access to nearly 1.4 million programmatically-enabled digital screens across 78 countries through Place Exchange, Broadsign’s supply-side platform. By connecting Place Exchange’s extensive supply network with Eskimi’s advertising platform, the collaboration simplifies how brands and agencies discover, plan, and activate multi-market DOOH campaigns and expands advertiser opportunities to reach audiences in premium out-of-home environments worldwide.

Scaling access to premium DOOH inventory worldwide

The partnership combines global programmatic reach with access to established local media owners, particularly across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Through Eskimi DOOH, advertisers can now access inventory from leading media owners, including:

Premium roadside, retail, and urban transit environments via Bauer Media Outdoor Finland and Ocean Outdoor Finland .

. A wide range of urban, healthcare, and transport advertising locations through Bauer Media Outdoor Poland, IDS Media Poland, and Ströer Polska.

High-impact digital screens in luxury, commercial, and residential locations via Elevision Media in the UAE.

Premium roadside billboards, transit hubs, and shopping centers in major cities in Turkey through Reklam Istanbul Media .

. High-traffic commuter hubs, retail locations, and roadside billboards in South Africa through Provantage (Pty) Ltd.

For advertisers, the integration simplifies access to DOOH inventory across multiple countries, reducing the complexity of working with different media owners and buying environments.

“Digital out-of-home is becoming an increasingly important part of modern advertising, and brands expect greater flexibility, transparency, and control over their campaigns,” said Vytautas Paukstys, CEO of Eskimi. “Our partnership with Broadsign supports this evolution by connecting advertisers to more premium inventory and making DOOH a more accessible and scalable advertising channel.”

“The addition of programmatic digital out-of-home into the omnichannel media mix is driving the medium’s growth. Our collaboration with Eskimi helps move the needle forward, opening up new demand opportunities for media owners while giving advertisers simpler options for reaching audiences across premium screens and environments worldwide. Partnerships like this help make OOH a more accessible, scalable part of the broader media ecosystem,” added John Dolan, Vice President, Revenue and Partnerships, International at Broadsign.

Making programmatic DOOH buying easier

The integration brings Place Exchange’s premium inventory into the Eskimi DOOH platform, which combines inventory discovery, campaign planning, buying, creative management, and reporting in one place.

Advertisers can explore available screens on an interactive map, filter inventory by location, venue type, audience, and pricing, and plan campaigns across multiple markets.

The platform also supports dayparting, weather-based targeting, and real-time performance reporting, giving advertisers greater flexibility and control over their DOOH campaigns.

The Place Exchange inventory integration is live and available immediately through the Eskimi DOOH platform.

About Eskimi

Eskimi is a global Agency Operating System that brings activation, infrastructure, intelligence, and reporting into one platform. Designed for how modern agencies operate, Eskimi connects technology with the local expertise needed to plan, run, and optimize media campaigns alongside your team across 40+ markets. https://www.eskimi.com/

About Broadsign

Broadsign develops the leading global platform for managing and monetizing out-of-home (OOH) media. The company, which also operates Place Exchange by Broadsign, the largest independent SSP for Digital OOH, empowers media owners, media buyers, and retailers to harness the power and reach of out-of-home to connect with audiences in ways unlike any other advertising channel. More than 3 million static and digital signs along roadways and in airports, shopping malls, grocery and convenience stores, health clinics, transit systems, and more run on Broadsign. https://broadsign.com/