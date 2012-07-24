Broadsign Platform Overview
Ad ServerContent & Network ManagementStatic CampaignsProgrammatic Supply-Side PlatformLocal Signage Messaging
Our PlansSell 10% more campaigns
Launch a Programmatic DOOH Campaign
DSP PartnersOutMoove DSPInventory Catalog
Measurement & AttributionCase Studies
Launch an In-Store Advertising Network
Retail Media: In-Store Report 2025Scaling In-Store Signage NetworksUnlocking New Retail RevenueMonetizing Contextual Retail Media
Retail BlogUpcoming Events
Customer SpotlightsEBooks and WebinarsUpcoming EventsBlog
Broadsign PlatformContent & Network ManagementBroadsign ControlGuaranteed CampaignsBroadsign DirectStatic CampaignsBroadsign AyudaProgrammatic CampaignsBroadsign ReachLocal Signage MessagingBroadsign Publish
English

BlogEnmedio Comunicacion Digital Chooses Broadsign in Columbia

Enmedio Comunicacion Digital Chooses Broadsign in Columbia

July 24, 2012Stephanie Gutnik

Colombia’s Premiere Network Operator Selects Broadsign Digital Signage Software

Colombia’s leading digital signage network operator, Enmedio Comunicacion Digital, has elected to deploy Broadsign’s industry-leading technology platform across its networks, with plans for significant growth in the coming months.

Enmedio Comunicacion Digital operates advertising and corporate networks in Colombia’s most prominent cities. Its advertising arm, Enmedio Advertising Networks, has deployed over 1600 digital displays in more than 830 high-traffic venues across the country. Enmedio Corporate Networks, a managed services network, runs 150 screens for high-profile companies such as Citibank, Dupont and Coca-Cola. Together, its two business units reach over 28 million people monthly across a wide range of venue types such as office buildings, banks, shopping centers, airports, hotels, hospitals, gyms, bars, restaurants, universities, hair salons and spas.

Building on its success and driven by innovations in the fields of mobile convergence and interactivity, Enmedio is now set to expand to 2000 digital signs by the end of 2012 and well over 6000 displays by 2015.

“Broadsign’s superior segmentation capabilities allow us to deliver the right message to the right people at the right time,” said Enmedio CEO, Sebastian Obregon. “Their automation platform means our people can focus entirely on growing revenue rather than trying to solve technology problems,” he added.
“We are excited to welcome Enmedio to the Broadsign family and look forward to supporting their endeavors in the coming years,” commented Broadsign CEO, Brian Dusho.

“Our relationship is yet another testament to the strong ties that bind us to the South American market. We are proud to see Enmedio carry the Broadsign banner as they undertake their significant expansion efforts,” he concluded.

About Enmedio

Founded in 2006, Enmedio was Colombia´s pioneer in the Digital Signage industry and is now the absolute market leader. Backed by the second largest Newspaper in the country, it operates more than 1.700 digital displays in more than 830 venues throughout 14 cities.

Enmedio´s core business is DOOH Advertising Networks where it offers captive and highly segmented audiences to its advertisers. The current ad networks are Office Buildings, Shopping Centers, Airports, Hotels, Hospitals, Bars & Restaurants, Universities, Gyms and Hair Salons.

Profiting from it expertise and its growing national infrastructure, Enmedio is now also offering major companies a fully integrated Digital Signage service for corporate communications. The service includes personalized hardware, installation, network management and content creation.

Major media outlets in Colombia have recognized Enmedio as one of the most innovative communications and media companies of the present.

Recommended

July 22, 2026

Dynamic creative optimization (DCO) in DOOH: What marketers need to know before launching their first campaign

Read Article

July 16, 2026

Broadsign x ALOOH 2026: Insights from Leading LATAM OOH Media Owners

Read Article

July 15, 2026

Insights from CSP’s At Your Convenience Podcast: Building a retail media network that actually performs

Read Article

Broadsign Announces Acquisition of Place Exchange

Learn more