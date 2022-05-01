Discover our automated digital signage software
Take FullControl
Distribute content and ads across a network of any size with automated digital signage software
Take your network to new heights with Broadsign Control
Grow your network without limitations
Reach your network's full potential and grow from a few screens to thousands with scalable and reliable workflows.
Content that works
Automated content scheduling uses location, time of day, message importance and other custom criteria to serve content to the right audience at the right time.
Prove your performance
Demonstrate your network's reliability with transparent and detailed proof-of-play reports.
Your Sales, Your Way
Hit sales targets with flexible selling options
Direct Sales
Shorten your sales cycle and close more deals with real-time access to available inventory and the ability to generate proposals on the fly.
Programmatic Sales
Connect with digital buyers and sell more inventory with a real-time programmatic solution designed specifically for digital out-of-home.
Take charge of your network
Customize your digital signage network with an open API that seamlessly integrates your custom booking tools, CRMs and business automation systems.
A Partner to Trust
We work closely with our customers to make sure every one of the 160,000 screens powered by our platform is running at its best.