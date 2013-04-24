Broadsign International, LLC’s 10th Anniversary Offensive: More Advertiser-, Network-Friendly

Major revision to Broadsign’s platform available to new and existing users.

MONTREAL, CANADA – Digital signage software maker Broadsign International, LLC celebrates its tenth anniversary with the release of a powerful new version of its SaaS platform. Broadsign X offers further enriched functionality combined with more simplified workflows and a greater degree of network automation.

The Broadsign X software version follows the introduction of Broadsign Xpress, the company’s first Android media player hardware. Broadsign Xpress matches the full functionality of PC playback devices at a tiny fraction of the price, thus drastically reducing the cost of network deployment. Networks that wish to use the Android player must upgrade to the Broadsign X network management platform, available to existing client networks free of charge.

Among other significant enhancements, advertisers can now spend budgets more efficiently using Broadsign X’s “campaign goal” feature, which allows for a campaign to stop automatically once the desired number of ad runs, impressions or viewer interactions have been achieved.

“We always aim to absorb the latest developments in digital signage technology and anticipate future trends,” says Broadsign CEO, Brian Dusho. “Our latest products, the Broadsign X platform and Broadsign Xpress Android player, reflect this approach. The practical outcome is that every new product of ours makes DOOH media space more accessible to advertisers,” he added.

The new Broadsign X platform also boasts features such as simple screen control, RS 232 device control API, export package check-sum, day part API and TCP triggers, as well as broadcast-like video transitions.

About Broadsign

Broadsign International LLC is the leading global provider of software-as-a-service for digital signage networks. Its software allows networks to target out-of-home audiences, place advertising or promotional campaigns, play back scheduled content on each screen and account for campaign performance. Some of the world’s largest and most successful digital signage networks run on Broadsign’s platform. They take advantage of its comprehensive functionality, reliability and virtually unlimited capacity for growing networks without adding personnel. Broadsign is consistently ranked among the top 3 global digital signage software suppliers and received the 2012 Global Growth Leadership Award in the Digital Signage Software market from Frost & Sullivan. For more information about Broadsign, visit https://broadsign.com.