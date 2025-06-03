Driving media owner growth with Broadsign’s in-advance automated OOH transactions

Digital advertising continues to surge ahead, and the numbers tell a compelling story. According to GroupM’s This Year Next Year: 2024 Global End of Year Forecast, pureplay digital advertising is projected to account for 72.9% of total ad revenue globally by the end of this year. By 2029, it’s expected to command a staggering 76.8% of total ad revenue. That’s not just growth – it’s domination.

So what’s fueling this growth? Simplicity. Digital advertising has become remarkably easy to buy. With real-time data, programmatic platforms, advancements in artificial intelligence and automation tools, advertisers have the power to move quickly, optimize campaigns on the fly, and measure results with precision – all while maintaining cost efficiency.

As advertisers continue to prioritize channels that allow them to plan and buy with minimal effort and maximum speed, out-of-home (OOH) must match those expectations if it wants to claim a larger share of media budgets. By embracing more modern transaction capabilities, media owners can unlock more demand, attract a broader base of advertisers, and ensure OOH remains a powerful and accessible part of the omnichannel mix.

What needs to change in the media owner process

Turning OOH into a short-tail medium

While OOH content management systems (CMS) have helped automate certain aspects of content delivery and campaign execution, the buying process still lags behind. In most cases, a single OOH transaction can involve over 30 emails between buyer and seller. With advertisers typically operating in a fast-paced, results-driven environment, this level of friction to buy a medium isn’t just inconvenient, it’s unsustainable.

Booking OOH ad space often involves lengthy phone calls, email chains, spreadsheets, and time-consuming back-and-forth negotiations. Simple campaign tweaks—like adjusting dates, reallocating budgets, or swapping creatives—can trigger entirely new rounds of communication and approvals, slowing down execution and making OOH feel more like a legacy medium than a modern marketing tool.

To stay competitive in today’s fast-moving media landscape, OOH must shed its reputation as a slow, high-touch channel and evolve into a short-tail medium—fast, flexible, and frictionless. For media owners, this means rethinking legacy processes and embracing automation not just at the campaign delivery level, but across the entire transaction journey.

Aligning effort with campaign value

One of the most pressing, yet overlooked, challenges for OOH media owners today is the discrepancy between the effort required to execute campaigns and the revenue those campaigns generate. Whether you’re managing a $50,000 campaign or a $500,000 one, the manual process of briefing, planning, coordinating inventory, booking, approving, and managing creatives is largely the same.

In fact, as Gavin Lee, Senior Product Director at Broadsign, states, “As an industry, we are already spending about 80% of our time managing about 15-20% of revenue.” Imagine what you could achieve if even a fraction of that time were redirected toward revenue-generating activities—building client relationships, pitching new concepts, or pursuing larger strategic deals.

This is where automation becomes not just a convenience, but a strategic imperative. By reengineering your transactional and operational processes for scale, you can align operational effort more proportionally with the value of each campaign. Instead of over-investing in smaller deals or under-supporting high-value ones, your teams can allocate resources more effectively, focusing on where they drive the greatest return.

OOH can’t grow if it can’t attract and retain new talent

Modernizing transaction processes isn’t just about operational efficiency—it’s about future-proofing your workforce. For media owners and agencies alike, the transactional side of OOH remains time-consuming. For seasoned professionals, this may be business as usual. However, for a new generation of media professionals raised on intuitive platforms and real-time tools, it can feel outdated and unnecessarily frustrating.

What should be a fast-paced, creative, and tech-forward role becomes an administrative one. And when these new hires leave, you’re left scrambling to find replacements, investing time and money into training the next round, only to risk the same outcome.

By streamlining buying, reducing manual workloads, and integrating with the platforms media teams already use, OOH can become an exciting space for rising talent. And with the right people in place, the industry can innovate, grow, and thrive well into the future.

How Broadsign In-Advance makes OOH a medium for the future

To meet the growing demand for more advanced transaction capabilities beyond programmatic digital out-of-home (DOOH), we’re introducing Broadsign In-Advance — a new capability that enables automated, in-advance OOH transactions directly within the Broadsign Platform. Media owners who make their inventory available for in-advance buys would allow advertisers to check the availability of and buy guaranteed DOOH inventory weeks, and even months, ahead of delivery through integrated demand-side platforms (DSP).

Broadsign’s new in-advance transaction capabilities give you access to more efficient workflows and new demand streams – all while allowing you to maintain full control over how your inventory is sold. You can choose the inventory you want to make available, and Broadsign In-Advance will automate the booking process based on your defined business rules.

As part of the early release, the capability is now available for Broadsign supply-side platform (SSP) customers and demand-side integration partners to adopt through the latest platform update. While in-advance transactions are currently only available for DOOH inventory, there are plans to expand the capability for static inventory in the near future. Get in touch with a Broadsign Representative to learn more.

Benefits of Broadsign In-Advance for media owners

Automation can turn OOH into a short-tail medium

For OOH media owners, automation isn’t just about efficiency – it’s a direct pathway to growth.

One of the most impactful benefits of Broadsign In-Advance is its ability to efficiently handle long-tail, smaller campaigns that typically consume valuable time without delivering you with strong returns.

Automating them means these transactions can now be executed quickly and seamlessly with minimal human intervention. This shift frees up your sales and operations teams to focus their energy where it matters most: cultivating high-value client relationships, negotiating larger strategic deals, and exploring new revenue opportunities.

Automation also leads to better inventory utilization. With ad space being more easily discoverable and bookable by buyers, you reduce unsold inventory and increase fill rates, ensuring more ad space is sold, more often, and with less friction.

Automation can attract new buyers and new talent

Managing multiple campaigns, meeting tight deadlines, and responding to client demands all require a level of agility that manual workflows can no longer support in today’s fast-paced environment. By automating the most repetitive, time-consuming, and operationally intensive aspects of the transaction process, your team can manage more campaigns with less effort.

In addition to driving operational efficiencies, automation can help reduce buyers’ preconceived notions of OOH. By eliminating the day-to-day busywork, your team can now focus on developing creative solutions to more complex advertiser requests and strategizing for key accounts, setting your offering apart while building trust and satisfaction with OOH.

Finally, eliminating the burden of admin-heavy tasks on your team empowers them to focus on the work that truly adds value, boosting performance and fostering a more engaged, motivated workforce. Moreover, modernizing OOH workflows helps position the medium as fast-paced, innovative, and tech-forward – qualities that appeal to the next generation of media professionals.

Automation future-proofs your OOH business

In a media landscape that’s evolving at lightning speed, standing still is not an option. By adopting capabilities that automate time-consuming transactions and modernize your workflows, you’re not just keeping up with the latest technology – you’re setting the pace.

Embracing in-advance transactions signals that your business is future-ready. It shows a deep understanding of where the industry is headed and a willingness to invest in the tools that will shape its evolution. As more buyers expect digital-like agility from every channel, being able to offer fast and seamless access to your inventory gives you a competitive edge.

Furthermore, early adoption of these capabilities has tangible benefits today. Your reputation as a digital pioneer can help attract new advertisers to the space, strengthen your relationship with existing clients, and open the door to more sophisticated, higher-value campaign opportunities.

Interested in learning more about Broadsign In-Advance or ready for next steps?

Meet with a Broadsign Representative to learn more and discuss your eligibility today.