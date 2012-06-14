Frost & Sullivan Presents the 2012 Global Growth Leadership Award to Broadsign

The company stands out for its proprietary, innovative digital signage software concept and architecture, combined with the SaaS business model

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. – June 14, 2012

Based on its recent analysis of the digital signage software market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Broadsign International, LLC. with the 2012 Global Frost & Sullivan Award for Growth Leadership. Broadsign consistently expanded its business through organic network growth and acquisition of new customers. In 2011, the company signed an impressive roster of marquee clients with major deployments that span many verticals and countries.

Broadsign’s SaaS platform is designed for digital signage operators to build and manage their networks. The rich functionality covers all aspects of digital signage – from planning promotional or advertising campaigns to campaign execution and reporting. Broadsign’s affordable pricing and ease of implementation make deployment of digital signage networks feasible even for companies with moderate budgets or limited IT expertise.

The ninth and latest version of Broadsign’s SaaS, comprising the administrator, player, server, creator, and other modules, is among the most advanced on the market. “Broadsign’s software is hardware-agnostic, which means that it can run on any PC and digital display, and offers operators the flexibility to customize their network infrastructure according to their business requirements,” said Frost & Sullivan Research Analyst Aravindh Vanchesan. “The platform brings a great degree of automation, which enables networks to execute multiple complex and massive campaigns with minimal personnel, in stark contrast to networks that still manage playlists manually for each player In a market saturated with hundreds of other providers, Broadsign is a top choice due to its global presence and ability to reliably deliver services and support for customers across various industry segments. The proprietary software architecture allows networks to start small and grow to virtually unlimited size, using the same platform and the pay-as-you-grow pricing.

In the past year Broadsign has signed up several large networks that rely both on advertising and content subscription revenue. The addition of JCDecaux, PinPoint Media Group, MedCenterDisplay, Cineplex Entertainment, and Health Media Networks to its already impressive customer base has further solidified the company’s leading position in the lucrative outdoor, healthcare, cinema and retail sectors.

Broadsign has also been in the forefront of promoting best practices and establishing standards for accountability of digital signage as a medium. In 2010, the company collaborated with Arbitron to conduct an independent audit of the proof-of-play component of its software platform. The audit revealed an overall proof-of-play accuracy of over 99 percent.

In 2011, Broadsign integrated its proof-of-play reports with the Intel AIM suite, which provides live electronic measurements of audience for digital signage campaigns. The company is also working closely with iSIGN Media Solutions to combine the potential of digital signage with mobile interactive marketing.

Companies can obtain turnkey digital signage solutions from highly specialized integrators and resellers that have partnered with Broadsign. By leveraging their expertise, new operators can significantly reduce the time to launch a next-generation network.

“Over the years, Broadsign has developed strong partnerships with technology vendors as well as the reseller and distributor community,” notes Vanchesan. “With such a diversity of partners and clients worldwide, the company can meet the unique requirements of its customers in each geographic region.”

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that demonstrates excellence in capturing the highest annual compound growth rate for the last three years.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

“We feel proud and gratified that our initial long-term focus on forward-looking software concepts, media placement workflow, scalability and reliability is now bearing fruit and our efforts are being recognized by such renowned researchers as Frost & Sullivan,” said Brian Dusho, CEO of Broadsign International.

