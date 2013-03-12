Digital Signage Integrator Neo Solutions to Deploy Broadsign SaaS in Germany

HAMBURG, GERMANY and MONTREAL, CANADA – March 7, 2013

Neo Solutions, a full-service integrator of digital signage systems, now offers local support and managed services for Broadsign’s Software-as-a-Service in Germany and other German-speaking markets in Europe.

For the first time, Neo Solutions will offer all of Broadsign’s services, from sales and support to monitoring, scheduling and content management, in German.

“The demand for our product in Europe has compelled us to expand our partnership with Neo Solutions, who has a strong foothold in Germany,” said Brian Dusho, CEO of Broadsign International LLC. “We have been working with the team that is now leading Neo Solutions for many years, so this is a natural step for both of our companies.”

Following Neo Group’s reorganization, Neo Solutions was recently formed as a business unit responsible for installing, integrating and servicing all components of digital signage networks.

Neo Solutions is already supporting several thousand digital signs running on Broadsign software on major networks such as Cinemaxx, Unilever and dozens of others, previously installed by Neo Solutions predecessor, Neo Advertising.

Neo Solutions will also be providing value-added services to broadsign-powered networks in the rest of Europe during Eastern European business hours.

Both Broadsign’s website and digital signage software will be available in German in the near future.

About Neo

Neo Solutions is a full-service provider for digital signage systems and a business unit of the Neo Group. Founded in 2006 in Hamburg, Germany, the Neo Group is a media company operating internationally, and is, with its more than 75,000 displays world-wide, among the market leaders in the digital media sector with its presence in the public arena. Neo installs, operates, manages, and markets digital signage systems world-wide with offices in seven countries. Neo’s clients include the global trading group Unilever, the largest German retail franchise EDEKA, and Germany’s leading cinema operator CinemaxX. The managing director of the Neo Group, whose seat is in Hamburg, Germany, is Sven C. Jacobi. The Advisory Board is comprised of Andre Kemper, Günter Netzer, and Heinrich IX Prinz Reuss. www.neo-group.de

About Broadsign

Broadsign International LLC is the leading global provider of software-as-a-service for digital signage networks. Its software allows networks to target out-of-home audiences, place advertising or promotional campaigns, play back scheduled content on each screen and account for campaign performance. Some of the world’s largest and most successful digital signage networks run on Broadsign’s platform. They take advantage of its comprehensive functionality, reliability and virtually unlimited capacity for growing networks without adding personnel. Broadsign is consistently ranked among the top 3 global digital signage software suppliers and received the 2012 Global Growth Leadership Award in the Digital Signage Software market from Frost & Sullivan. For more information about Broadsign, visit https://broadsign.com

Press Contacts

For Broadsign Daniel Parisien

1-514-399-1184

daniel.parisien@broadsign.com