Broadsign International, LLC and LocaModa Join Forces to Amplify Digital Signage with Social and Mobile Media Capabilities

Integration will enable digital signage network operators to bridge digital place-based content from the screen to social media and mobile devices.

Montreal, Quebec, Canada – February 21, 2013

Broadsign International, LLC. and LocaModa Inc, have signed a strategic agreement to jointly market and sell LocaModa’s patented social and mobile cross-channel media solutions to networks powered by Broadsign digital signage software.

By combining efforts, Broadsign and LocaModa will be able to meet the advertisers’ demand for a technology that can enable filtered, “brand-safe”, real-time social media over multiple channels including public signage.

“LocaModa’s award-winning work with major brands has proven that connecting digital place-based screens to mobile and web screens generates measurable engagement and greater audience awareness, enabling better ROI for advertisers and networks. We are delighted to offer these capabilities to our client networks,” said Brian Dusho, CEO of Broadsign.

Stephen Randall, CEO of LocaModa, commented, “Social media, when executed in a brand-safe and scalable solution, is becoming an integral part of digital signage. Over the past twelve months, such applications have moved from being a tactical signage feature to being a critical piece of networks’ and brands’ strategic future. We’re excited to see companies of Broadsign’s reputation and scale leverage our platform for their customers.”

LocaModa’s recent campaigns include those executed for Levis, GAP, One Direction/Sharpie, Titanic Blue-Ray, Mexico Taxi Project and Clorox “Bleach It Away”.

Randall will be presenting an overview of social media-amplified digital signage at Broadsign’s First Annual Client Summit, on February 26, 2013 at the Aria Resort and Casino.

About Broadsign

Broadsign International LLC is the leading global provider of software-as-a-service for digital signage networks. Its software allows networks to target out-of-home audiences, place advertising or promotional campaigns, play back scheduled content on each screen and account for campaign performance. Some of the world’s largest and most successful digital signage networks run on Broadsign’s platform. They take advantage of its comprehensive functionality, reliability and virtually unlimited capacity for growing networks without adding personnel. Broadsign is consistently ranked among the top 3 global digital signage software suppliers and received the 2012 Global Growth Leadership Award in the Digital Signage Software market from Frost & Sullivan. For more information about Broadsign, visit https://broadsign.com

About LocaModa

LocaModa aggregates, moderates and publishes real-time media across multiple channels including web, mobile and Digital Out-of-Home. The company’s patented platform is used by leading brands, advertising agencies and media networks to amplify audience engagement and increase the attraction and measurability of marketing messages. For more information about LocaModa, visit http://www.locamoda.com

Press Contacts

For Broadsign Daniel Parisien

1-514-399-1184

daniel.parisien@broadsign.com