Retail MediaState of Play2026

NORA Retail Market Pulse Report 2026

Retail Media Is Growing.

But Is the Industry Ready?

Built from interviews with retail media leaders, operators, and innovators across Australia and New Zealand (ANZ), plus insights from more than 60 retail brands, this report reveals what's driving retail media growth and the operational challenges holding many networks back.

Developed by NORA in partnership with Broadsign, the research explores the realities shaping retail media maturity across ANZ, from measurement and organizational alignment to supplier demand, agency adoption, and long-term growth.

What you'll learn: