Retail MediaState of Play2026
NORA Retail Market Pulse Report 2026
Retail Media Is Growing.
But Is the Industry Ready?
Built from interviews with retail media leaders, operators, and innovators across Australia and New Zealand (ANZ), plus insights from more than 60 retail brands, this report reveals what's driving retail media growth and the operational challenges holding many networks back.
Developed by NORA in partnership with Broadsign, the research explores the realities shaping retail media maturity across ANZ, from measurement and organizational alignment to supplier demand, agency adoption, and long-term growth.
What you'll learn:
- The Real State of Retail Media MaturityDiscover how retailers across ANZ are progressing at vastly different stages of retail media development, and what separates advanced operators from those still building foundational capabilities.
- Measurement is the Biggest Barrier to GrowthLearn why incrementality, attribution, and proving business impact continue to be the industry's most pressing challenges for unlocking future investment.
- The Organizational Questions Retailers Must SolveUnderstand how ownership, accountability, and internal alignment influence retail media success more than technology alone.
- What's Driving Investment TodayExplore how retailers are formalizing trade and supplier funding into structured retail media programs, and what it will take to attract truly incremental budgets.
- The Next Phase of Retail Media GrowthSee why agency integration, commercial maturity, and operational capability will define the next stage of industry expansion.
Turn Retail Media Ambition Into Operational Reality