How Exterior Plus is driving Spain’s programmatic DOOH growth with Broadsign

While some advertising channels have seen slower growth in recent years, out-of-home (OOH) has emerged as one of the key drivers of growth in the Spanish advertising market. This is because OOH combines elements that few other channels offer: massive reach, immediate visibility, and a physical presence in the real world.

Moreover, the expansion of digital OOH (DOOH) in Spain has ushered in a transformative period for the medium, introducing data, contextualization, flexibility, and new measurement capabilities that have strengthened its strategic role in the media mix. One media owner at the forefront of this transformation is Exterior Plus, having recently launched programmatic DOOH (pDOOH) buying at Spain’s two main airports, Madrid-Barajas (MAD) and Barcelona-El Prat (BCN), via Broadsign’s supply-side platform (SSP).

A premium network built for the digital age

Exterior Plus’ network reaches about 95% of the Spanish audience, with over 30,000 static faces and 2,000 DOOH screens in airports, shopping malls, parking garages, and street furniture environments. In recent years, they have focused on digitizing their network to make pDOOH buying more widely available.

Media buyers choose to advertise with Exterior Plus’ network because it combines the high visibility of OOH with the precision of modern technology to deliver data-driven campaigns. With audience and mobility data integrated, their network makes it easy to leverage dynamic creative optimization (DCO) and contextual triggers to ensure brands reach their desired audiences at the most impactful moment.

Exclusive pDOOH inventory at MAD and BCN airports via Broadsign

One standout feature of Exterior Plus’ network is its new programmatic inventory at Spain’s two busiest airports, Madrid-Barajas (MAD) and Barcelona-El Prat (BCN), which cumulatively served over 125 million passengers in 2025. This inventory is now available for programmatic buying through Broadsign, giving advertisers access to an exclusive, diverse audience with significant purchasing power, including business travellers and international and domestic tourists.

Airports offer a unique advertising opportunity due to their long dwell times, allowing brands to engage the same audience across multiple touchpoints throughout their journey in the airport. For instance, a brand could use a high-impact large-format display in the check-in hall to build awareness, display targeted messaging on gate screens where passengers wait to board to drive consideration, and finally leverage screens near shops to drive action.

Why the Broadsign Platform was the right fit for Exterior Plus

An out-of-home platform capable of keeping up with their ambitions

Exterior Plus needed an OOH platform that could keep up with its fast-paced network digitization growth. Broadsign was the clear choice due to the platform’s recognized reliability when it comes to seamless network operations and management at scale. With a platform that runs on rules rather than playlists, Exterior Plus can maximize operational efficiency through automated workflows tailored to its network.

Broadsign’s SSP also provides Exterior Plus with the necessary capabilities to expand its pDOOH offering to more environments. They now have access to the largest programmatic demand ecosystem in OOH with over 55 connected demand-side platforms (DSPs), and header bidding technology to consolidate demand from multiple supply partners, ensuring seamless access to inventory for all demand sources.

“Broadsign enables us to work with the standards required by modern DOOH: automation, operational efficiency, flexibility and integration with the leading DSPs on the market.” – Juan Luis Jiménez, Head of Programmatic, Exterior Plus.

Programmatic revenue that doesn’t compete with direct sales

To date, Exterior Plus has integrated 99% of its main digital displays onto Broadsign’s SSP. Since making their DOOH inventory programmatically available, Exterior Plus has attracted new buyers to advertise on their network, including those who previously did not purchase OOH, as well as purely digital players that have entered OOH through programmatic buying.

To ensure that its pDOOH sales do not compete with its direct sales, Exterior Plus leverages a hybrid sales strategy. Directly sold DOOH campaigns are used when advertisers want a guaranteed strategic and creative presence, while programmatic DOOH campaigns are used when advertisers are looking for flexibility, data and the ability to activate campaigns in real-time.

What’s next for Exterior Plus

As programmatic DOOH will continue to be a primary driver of OOH growth in Spain, the focus will be on greater automation, more dynamic creative content, improved measurement capabilities, and increasingly seamless integrations with mobile, retail media, and CTV. To stay ahead of these trends, Exterior Plus is focusing on further digitizing its network, with an emphasis on expanding its digital street furniture and increasing its programmatic reach across more environments.

Ready to scale your network without scaling your workload?

Learn more about the Broadsign Platform here.