Broadsign x ALOOH 2026: Insights from Leading LATAM OOH Media Owners

Ahead of the 2026 ALOOH annual forum happening in Lima in September, Broadsign held a webinar in partnership with ALOOH Latam, inviting out-of-home (OOH) media owners of the region to learn how they can turn their static and digital OOH assets into a unified revenue engine. Broadsign’s Sales Director, Jose Delgado, and Head of Sales for Latin America, Manuel Ameneiros, provided a comprehensive overview of the Broadsign Platform and how it can help media owners grow their network and scale their revenue across static, digital and programmatic OOH.

The session was followed by a customer panel, moderated by Jacobo Gomez, Sr. Account Manager at Broadsign, with guest speakers Paulo Cesar Queiroz, Chief Executive Officer at RZK Digital, and Andrea Mereghetti, Chief Technology Officer at Proxymo. They answered questions about how they grew their revenue across direct and programmatic OOH channels, simplified network and inventory management, and seamlessly scaled their network with Broadsign. Read the summary of the customer panel below.

How RZK Digital is driving digital innovation in Brazil’s OOH landscape with Broadsign

Founded in 2021, RZK Digital has achieved a 54% annual growth rate by focusing exclusively on urban bus terminals in Brazil. With the Broadsign Platform, the company efficiently manages 850 synchronized digital screens across 54 terminals, reaching nearly 3.2 million people daily. This streamlined operational model enables a team of just two people to maintain high-impact advertising campaigns across their entire network.

What strategic value does your network hold for your advertisers? What would be your elevator pitch to advertisers?

In Brazil, the OOH market has long been dominated by established giants with massive networks. In a highly regulated city like São Paulo, outdoor advertising in public spaces is subject to strict regulations. Access to advertising spaces at transportation terminals is granted through public concessions, which are long-term contracts. We focused our growth on bus terminals, which was the first time such a large-scale initiative had been undertaken here in Brazil.

However, we quickly realized that the true value wasn’t in the screens themselves, but in the audience. Our challenge was to shift the market mindset from ‘buying screens’ to ‘buying audiences.’ To achieve this, Broadsign’s partnership with Quividi was essential, as the use of Broadsign’s proof-of-play and Quividi’s computer-vision cameras’ real-time measurement capabilities enabled us to offer advertisers real-time outdoor advertising audiences across countless bus terminals. Audience data is also audited by a national agency, the IVC (Instituto Verificador de Comunicación), which is directly connected to RZK Digital’s systems, enabling it to monitor the collected data in real time.

The first-party data we’ve structured became our key differentiator. By offering free public Wi-Fi at our terminals, we have built a massive data taxonomy. When people connect to the Wi-Fi, they answer three or four questions that help us determine how often they return to bus terminals, allowing us to build a comprehensive understanding of their habits. By automating the collection of this information, we were able to gather data from 1.5 million respondents.

This data advantage, paired with Broadsign’s technology, gives our clients unmatched operational agility. They don’t face restricted launch dates; they can pivot instantly, run dynamic creative tests, or adapt campaigns based on real-time factors like weather. We’ve effectively brought best practices from technologically advanced markets like London, Singapore, and Hong Kong to Brazil, making data-driven advertising our core differentiator.

Could you tell us about the complex Casas Bahía use case and how Broadsign helped facilitate the deployment?

Casa Bahía is a major brick-and-mortar retailer with stores across Brazil. To build greater loyalty with them, we pushed the boundaries of our network capabilities, and the Broadsign Platform proved to be the ideal partner to help us do so. On the day of a new Casa Bahía store’s opening, we broadcast the live event in which company executives presented details about the new store via the terminals in our network. Following this success, another large retailer, Magalu, requested a similar live commerce activation via YouTube, which we executed with equal ease. These innovations and the simplicity with which Broadsign enables them have become powerful tools for captivating new and existing clients.

How Proxymo is scaling and monetizing digital OOH with Broadsign

Founded in 2008, Proxymo is one of the largest digital media companies in Mexico, with over 1,200 digital screens nationwide, distinguishing itself through a unique blend of media reach and technological innovation. With the Broadsign Platform, they deliver cutting-edge solutions and engaging experiences for their diverse audience.

What are your biggest technical challenges in integrating and, above all, monetizing a network as large and diverse as Proxymo?

The biggest challenge is having the right tool to integrate the different formats. We are constantly expanding our digital presence, from our well-established kiosks in shopping malls to our new Smart City kiosks with 4K resolution and LCD screens on public streets. To scale efficiently, we focused on finding a solution, such as Broadsign, that made managing varying graphic resolutions seamless and eliminated the friction of manual creative adaptation. Another key factor was access to a supply-side platform (SSP) that offers a holistic view of our inventory and the flexibility to integrate either third-party metrics or our own data.

How does Broadsign help Proxymo optimize operations and ensure transparency in the delivery of its campaigns to its clients?

The primary advantage is the platform’s exceptional flexibility and stability. With a CMS that integrates seamlessly across Linux, Windows, and IoT environments, we can scale confidently without worrying about system failures. Additionally, Broadsign’s Proof-of-Performance (PoP) data, which we cross-reference with our internal audience measurement, allows us to deliver highly reliable reports. On top of that, there are incredible API integrations. I believe Broadsign is one of the few platforms that offer all these capabilities in addition to an incredible Support team that is very attentive to its customers.

Proxymo has a clear vision of how programmatic advertising is a sales channel that complements direct sales. What advice would you give other media owners in the region looking to balance their strategy across both revenue streams?

The primary challenge for many media owners is internal education. Sales teams must understand that not only are the budgets for programmatic and direct sales different, but so is the approach to selling them. Direct sales requires a high-touch, consultative approach to deliver maximum value, while programmatic enables you to capture omnichannel budgets, such as those originating from TV and radio. Educating your sales team on how to leverage both channels strategically ensures that you don’t miss out on these revenue opportunities. Another aspect is investing in a robust SSP that simplifies technical connections and provides access to a large demand ecosystem.

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