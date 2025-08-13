RZK and Broadsign: Powering data-driven DOOH across Brazil

RZK Digital was founded on the belief that out-of-home advertising (OOH) is evolving and that digital is the way forward. Since launching in October 2021, the company has operated a fully digital OOH network across Brazil’s major cities.

The company has its roots in deploying digital out-of-home (DOOH) screens across major bus terminals in São Paulo. Transit media is often among the most valuable assets in digital out-of-home—especially in top DMAs—and São Paulo’s terminals presented a unique opportunity. While historically underutilized for advertising, these high-traffic spaces serve as vital hubs for Brazil’s working population. Recognizing their potential, RZK stepped in to help reimagine the environment and introduce a more impactful media experience.

That opportunity grew with a large-scale revitalization initiative that transformed the terminals into modern, functional spaces. Today, they more closely resemble shopping centers, complete with anchor brands, essential services, and upgraded facilities. RZK was well-positioned to lead this shift, bringing a fresh vision and scalable model to Brazil’s evolving DOOH market.

We recently connected with RZK to explore how the company is leveraging advanced audience measurement to power more precise and impactful campaigns. Through real-time data integration, RZK can activate targeted audience segments and deliver measurable results across its expanding DOOH network.

Scaling across Brazil’s busiest public spaces

In a city with few large-format billboards, RZK saw an opportunity to rethink place-based advertising, launching a network of standardized, 88-inch DV LED portrait-mode screens strategically installed throughout São Paulo’s terminals. Starting with just 60 units, RZK quickly scaled to over 800 screens and continues to expand into new cities across Brazil. This growth is driven by the company’s innovative approach to screen design, data integration, and audience measurement, making transit-based digital advertising more accessible, impactful, and measurable for brands and commuters alike.

Building on that momentum, RZK recently introduced a new screen format: iconic LED cubes. These striking displays break from traditional layouts and command attention in high-traffic areas. Five are currently live, including in Brasília, Brazil’s capital, where they appear in the city’s main transit hub and a few blocks away from Congress and other key government buildings.

This expansion reflects the scale and potential of Brazil’s transit infrastructure. Some of São Paulo’s busiest terminals see 80,000 to 90,000 people daily—over 2 million per month—with some reaching up to 4 million. In Brasília, terminals draw 300,000 to 500,000 people per day, peaking at 700,000, highlighting the visibility these high-traffic hubs offer. With long dwell times and short ad loops, they generate significant impression volumes. As part of its growth strategy, RZK continues to install new screens in key locations, further extending its reach.

A focus on data

From the start, RZK Digital has prioritized data and measurement across its network. Operating within major terminals allows the company to access official ticketing data from terminal operators, offering valuable statistical insights into traffic volumes and helping contextualize broader audience movement.

Complementing this, Wi-Fi sensors track unique devices and dwell time, detecting repeat visits and how long individuals remain in the area. A free internet offering for passengers allows them to answer quick surveys before connection, which enables the company to collect daily, fully anonymous information about users´ social demographics and interests and run A/B tests and brand lift studies in the exact location where the displays are.

A core part of the company’s strategy has been making its media offering comparable to other advertising channels, which is essential for advancing omnichannel media. Instead of simply selling screen time, RZK offers impressions, GRPs (Gross Rating Points), complete views, and insertions, allowing buyers to plan and measure campaigns using familiar performance metrics.

By combining footfall and dwell time data, the company generates real-time audience metrics across its network. All of its screens—including the iconic cube displays—are fully digital and programmatically enabled, giving advertisers flexible, measurable, and high-impact campaign options.

“As the industry shifts toward impression-based programmatic buying, data accuracy is no longer optional—it’s essential. Advertisers once paid for screen time regardless of viewership. Today, with pricing tied directly to impressions, accuracy is everything. The more reliable the audience data, the more confidence advertisers have in what they’re buying,” says Yuri Berezovoy, Head of Ad-Tech and Programmatic DOOH at RZK Digital.

Working with Broadsign

For RZK, partnering with Broadsign has unlocked a significant competitive edge, especially in enabling programmatic transactions and operational efficiency.

Built for flexibility, the Broadsign Platform supports everything from quick partner integrations to advanced content control. Features like conditional playback, pacing controls, dynamic content optimization, and start/stop flexibility give RZK the agility to respond to both campaign needs and audience behaviour in real-time. With Broadsign, RZK can launch network-wide campaigns in minutes—a contrast to the delays and manual coordination required by more fragmented systems. “Whether it’s integrating with a new SSP or executing a campaign across hundreds of screens, Broadsign’s infrastructure makes the process seamless,” says Yuri.

This operational efficiency also enhances the network’s commercial offering. Selling impressions instead of just screen time allows RZK to align with how buyers want to trade, unlocking new revenue and enabling the team to confidently say “yes” to creative campaign ideas that traditional models may have rejected.

As RZK continues to grow, its strategy remains focused on modernizing high-traffic transit environments and delivering measurable, data-driven results for brands, redefining the role of digital out-of-home across Brazil. By combining innovation, scale, and accountability, RZK is not only transforming how advertisers reach audiences on the move but also shaping the future of DOOH in one of the world’s most dynamic markets.

