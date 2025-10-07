Groceryshop 2025: Why in-store screens are retail media’s last-mile goldmine

The message from Groceryshop 2025 was unmistakable: The initial era of retail media is closing, moving past what some called the “Gold Rush” phase. That phase, focused on high-margin, performance-driven e-commerce search, is no longer sufficient. The industry is entering what many are calling the “Age of Reckoning,” where true success requires a full-funnel approach and, critically, flawless execution at the point of purchase.

As brands allocate more budget to retail media, the emphasis is moving from digital shelf limitations to the hidden opportunities of the physical screen. Broadsign is key here: in-store screens serve as the final touchpoint where retailers can influence purchase decisions, create engaging shopping experiences, and unlock new revenue streams.

The sense of urgency is confirmed by recent data from eMarketer, projecting that retail media ad spending will reach nearly $100 billion by 2029. That includes U.S. investment in in-store retail media, which is expected to surpass $1 billion by 2028, outpacing growth in online retail media.

Why in-store media unlocks real value

In-store media uniquely combines mass reach, similar to connected TV audiences, with precision targeting at the moment of maximum intent.

Don’t mistake this for traditional out-of-home (OOH) advertising. Retail media requires a deeper integration of first-party data and sophisticated campaign management, extending to the point of purchase. Broadsign offers this core expertise, backed by twenty years of developing reliable, large-scale digital networks. This is where brand messaging turns into actionable insights, directly affecting shopper behaviour.

Strategically positioned digital screens, utilizing first-party data, are crucial for encouraging impulse buys at the last moment. They can showcase personalized offers and specific messages that enhance the in-store experience, influence last-minute decisions, and encourage shoppers to increase their cart sizes. This approach demonstrates how digital screens enhance the shopping experience and improve the average order value.

In a session, industry leaders such as Cristina Marinucci (Mondelez), Ali Miller (Instacart), and Sarah Marzano (eMarketer) highlighted that brand awareness isn’t solely built online. E-commerce has limitations; it lacks a digital counterpart to the disruptive, high-impact engagement offered by in-store screens. This presents an opportunity for brands and retailers to create meaningful and memorable moments that combine personalized experiences with a sense of community.

The hard work behind the magic: Collaboration and data harmony

Scaling in-store media is not simple. Execution is everything, and success requires solving multi-layered challenges.

Organizational alignment: Every team, from brand, trade, shopper marketing, and e-commerce, needs clarity on how to leverage the network. Without alignment, experimentation and innovation stall.

Data harmony: Flexible, real-time budget allocation depends on shared, integrated data systems. Clean-room partnerships are becoming increasingly essential for combining first-party data while respecting privacy, enabling both brands and retailers to maximize value.

Execution is everything: Retailers can no longer afford to simply track screen impressions. The next benchmark is true closed-loop attribution in-store, linking physical exposure directly to lift in sales and basket size. This is the critical question retailers must answer to justify long-term investment and prove performance to brand advertisers.

The retailers and networks that solve operational, measurement, and organizational challenges now will dominate the retail media landscape. The focus must be on getting in-store media right, because that’s where the last mile is won.

A question for retailers and brands

Are your current blockers operational, organizational, or data-related in nature? Understanding this will determine how effectively you can leverage in-store media to drive growth, engagement, and revenue.

