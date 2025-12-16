Blog From screens to sales: How retailers can unlock the power of in-store media

In-store retail media is evolving rapidly. What was once a simple network of screens has become one of retailers’ most strategic assets—a channel that blends shopper intent, media influence, and real purchase behaviour in a way no other environment can. In our recent RetailWire webinar, Broadsign’s Global Head of Retail Media, Jonathan Franco, and retail media expert Colin Lewis explored why the store has become essential to a unified retail media strategy, how retailers can use data to transform in-store content, and the practical steps teams can take to measure, scale, and fully own their in-store activation.

Let’s dive in.

The store is becoming retail media’s biggest advantage

As expectations grow for retail media leaders to deliver meaningful, incremental revenue, retailers are reassessing where the most valuable shopper attention truly lives.

According to Jonathan, retailers today face enormous and often unrealistic expectations to generate significant profit growth for retail media. That pressure is pushing many to rethink their foundational assets.

For brick-and-mortar retailers, the store is that differentiator.

“The store is the most influential part of retail media, simply because that’s where most purchasing decisions happen.” – Colin Lewis

Digitizing the store is no longer optional. It’s becoming the engine that unlocks new growth and helps retailers compete with digital-first giants. And it’s not just about screens. Jonathan emphasized the importance of a fully digitized environment – ESLs, smart carts, upgraded POS, audio, scan-and-go tech – all contributing to richer data, better control, and more monetizable shopper touchpoints.

Retailers who make these investments aren’t just modernizing operations. They’re creating a growth engine that directly addresses the pressure to deliver new revenue.

Data turns screens into smarter, more relevant media

Static screens aren’t enough anymore. Relevance, driven by data, is what makes in-store media meaningful for shoppers and valuable for advertisers.

“The future isn’t about more content — it’s about smarter content. Precision wins.” — Colin Lewis

Colin explained that smarter content means using the right signals at the right time to reach the right shopper, turning every screen into a targeted, high-impact touchpoint rather than just a visual backdrop. Leading retailers are already driving stronger outcomes by using:

Inventory signals

Dayparting

Dynamic templates

Location and mission-based messaging

Weather and event triggers

Automated content variations across hundreds of stores

Jonathan notes that when retailers digitize their stores, the opportunity is twofold: they improve operations and unlock new retail media revenue, as data-enriched content performs far better than static loops.

You Don’t Need Perfect Measurement to Start

One of the biggest misconceptions around in-store retail media is that retailers need full end-to-end attribution from day one. Colin challenged that idea, emphasizing that retailers can focus on demonstrating early wins, which builds confidence and momentum for more advanced measurement later.

“Measurement doesn’t have to be solved to get started. What matters is proving value quickly, then levelling up.” – Colin Lewis

The key to success is starting with simple, foundational measurement frameworks that can be both effective and manageable, reinforcing Colin’s point about getting started without waiting for perfection. Jonathan emphasized this, highlighting that retailers can begin with foundational measurement frameworks that are simple yet effective:

Phase 1: Start with practical basics.

Proof-of-play

Directional sales life insight

Store-Level A/B Testing

Traffic and Mission-Based Audience Proxies

Phase 2: Layer sophistication over time

Incrementality models

Marketing Mixed Model (MMM)

Closed-loop attribution

Standardized retail media reporting.

Perfection isn’t required to launch; progress is what matters.

In-store must be part of the unified retail media strategy

Retail media networks often overlook a critical point: in-store only reaches its full potential when it’s integrated into the broader retail media ecosystem.

“Once you’ve done all of this, in-store cannot operate in a silo. It has to be unified with on-site, off-site, merchandising, and marketing.” – Jonathan Franco

Retailers who break down silos across merchandising, media, and operations unlock:

More consistent shopper messaging.

Better advertiser insight.

Cross-channel optimization.

Higher monetization potential.

This internal alignment across a retail business is what allows in-store to connect digital intent with physical action – the holy grail of retail media.

What retailers should prioritize next

If retailers want to fully own their in-store activation, the next steps are clear:

Treat the store as a media channel, not as an operational asset: Align teams and processes accordingly. Use data to drive contextual dynamic content: Move away from static playlists. Begin measurement immediately – even if it’s not perfect: Prove value, then expand. Build a tech stack that supports flexibility and scale: Composable, real-time systems win. Bring in-store, online, and off-site together: A unified strategy unlocks the most value for retailers and advertisers.

By taking these steps, retailers don’t just implement a set of best practices—they actively transform their stores into powerful media engines. These actions create a foundation for meaningful shopper engagement, stronger advertiser partnerships, and sustainable revenue growth.

Your in-store media advantage starts now

Owning in-store media isn’t just about placing screens across your stores. It’s about building a connected media ecosystem that influences shopper decisions at the moment of purchase, supports brand partners with meaningful insights, and unlocks a sustainable new revenue channel.

Retailers that take ownership today won’t just keep pace with the industry; they’ll lead it.

