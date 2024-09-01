Webinar
Owning Your In-Store Media:How to build a future-proof retail media network with precision
Retail media is evolving fast, and the next wave of growth is happening inside the store. Join industry leaders as they unpack why in-store networks are becoming essential to a retailer’s media strategy and what it takes to turn them into a meaningful, revenue-driving channel.
Retail media is booming, but for many retailers, the in-store channel remains an underused goldmine.
In this exclusive RetailWire webinar, renowned retail expert Colin Lewis joins Jonathan Franco, Head of Global Retail at Broadsign, to discuss how retailers can take ownership of their in-store networks and transform them into a scalable, future-ready revenue driver.
You’ll learn how leading retailers are using precision, control, and data-driven strategy to connect digital and physical experiences, deliver more relevant content in-store, and build a profitable retail media business from the ground up.
What’s covered:
- Why in-store media matters now more than ever. Understand why physical stores are essential for retail media networks and how they complete the omnichannel puzzle alongside ecommerce and offsite.
- Building precision into your in-store network. Discover what foundational infrastructure you need, data, content, and measurement, to deliver targeted, high-impact in-store campaigns that move the needle.
- How to take ownership of your in-store channel. Learn how to balance third-party partnerships with internal control, and why ownership is key to long-term retail media success.
- Turning in-store into a long-term growth engine. Find out how to monetize responsibly, protect the shopper experience, and connect in-store media to your broader RMN strategy.
- The future of in-store retail media. Hear expert perspectives on the role of AI, personalization, and real-time analytics in driving scalable, measurable in-store impact.
Speakers
Jonathan Franco
Global Head of Retail Media
Broadsign
Colin Lewis
Founder and CEO
Retail Media Works