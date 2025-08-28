Leading DOOH innovation in the Dominican Republic with Signmaster

Signmaster is one of the leading digital out-of-home (DOOH) operators in the Dominican Republic, with a rapidly growing presence across major cities and tourist hubs. Its mission is to strategically and creatively connect brands with audiences through innovative, sustainable, and tech-forward outdoor advertising.

Through its partnership with Broadsign, the company has streamlined operations and adopted scalable programmatic solutions, advancements that have been central to its continued growth and transformation.

A DOOH network built for impact

Since its founding in 2010, Signmaster has steadily expanded its footprint across the Dominican Republic. A 2021 merger with another major player accelerated that momentum and further cemented its position as a leader in the DOOH space.

Today, the company operates a network of more than 250 digital screens in high-traffic, high-visibility locations nationwide, including:

Santo Domingo, the capital and commercial hub

Santiago, a key residential and business center

Bávaro and Punta Cana, two of the Caribbean’s most visited destinations

Punta Cana International Airport, offering access to both local and global audiences

Screens are strategically positioned along busy avenues, retail corridors, residential areas, and key transit points, ensuring brands can reach diverse audiences throughout the day. With over 102 million monthly impressions, Signmaster delivers one of the region’s most scalable and impactful DOOH networks, featuring ad campaigns, public service messages, and real-time updates like weather and traffic. It also supports programmatic campaigns, interactive content, and even traditional print-style campaigns, giving brands the flexibility to tailor their messaging for maximum impact.

Expanding creative possibilities with 3D screens and programmatic innovation

Signmaster continues to push the boundaries of DOOH through investments in creative formats and smarter advertising solutions. By the end of the year, the company plans to launch 10 new 3D digital screens, starting with a marquee installation at the Aloft and Marriott Hotels in Santo Domingo. Modelled after the iconic 3D billboard in Los Angeles, this debut is part of a broader push to deliver immersive brand experiences in premium, high-traffic environments, helping advertisers stand out with high-impact storytelling designed to captivate audiences in real time.

Looking ahead, Signmaster is also exploring building mapping as a next-generation format, turning physical structures into interactive canvases and extending DOOH beyond the screen. All new formats, including 3D and mapped displays, will run on the Broadsign platform, enabling centralized control, flexible scheduling, and seamless integration.

To meet advertisers’ evolving needs, Signmaster is advancing its data and programmatic capabilities. Through a trusted third-party provider, it offers transparent audience insights that help brands better understand reach and performance, crucial in a region where programmatic DOOH is still emerging. As one of the few providers enabling programmatic buying in the Dominican Republic, Signmaster is leading the shift toward automated, data-driven media by educating the market and simplifying the buying process.

Advertisers also benefit from end-to-end support, including technical guidance, creative recommendations, performance reporting, and placement evidence, all designed to ensure a smooth, scalable, and accountable buying experience.

Powering performance and scale with Broadsign

As Signmaster’s network has expanded, so has the need for a reliable, flexible platform to manage operations and enable smarter, more efficient buying. Since partnering with Broadsign in 2023, the company has streamlined how it schedules, manages, and monetizes its inventory.

Today, 100% of its inventory runs on the Broadsign Platform. The system delivers the scalability and automation needed to keep pace with rapid growth, allowing the team to schedule campaigns efficiently, centralize screen management, and enable secure, flexible programmatic transactions. It also supports emerging creative formats like immersive 3D experiences and data-integrated campaigns.

Broadsign powers more than content delivery; it supports Signmaster’s broader tech ecosystem by enabling audience analytics, real-time content like traffic and weather, and seamless programmatic integration. This has allowed the company to streamline operations while unlocking new opportunities for creative execution, measurable performance, and automated sales, laying the foundation for continued growth and leadership in the Dominican DOOH market.

“We chose Broadsign for its robustness, automation, and scalability. It allows us to schedule campaigns efficiently, centralize control of the entire network, and enable programmatic sales in a secure and flexible manner,” says Yesica Abreu. “It has also helped improve incident management and operational efficiency, thanks to responsive support and consistent communication.”

Want to grow your out-of-home network? Get in touch to see how we can help make that happen!