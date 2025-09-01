From prime locations to real-time content: How MIB powers effective DOOH campaigns in Indonesia

In Indonesia’s dynamic advertising landscape, PT Media Indra Buana (MIB) has established itself as a trailblazer and one of the country’s most influential players in the out-of-home (OOH) and digital OOH (DOOH) advertising industries. As a region pioneer, MIB continues to redefine urban media spaces with innovation, strategic placement, and a commitment to sustainability.

Driving growth and innovation in OOH advertising

MIB’s mission is deeply rooted in driving the growth, innovation, and effectiveness of Indonesia’s OOH advertising sector. Its focus goes beyond traditional display solutions—the company is committed to developing advertising strategies that maximize engagement and visibility, while actively shaping the industry’s future through ongoing innovation.

From being a pioneer in digital formats that captivate audiences to securing prime high-traffic locations like the façade of Grand Indonesia (GI), Plaza Sentral, and IDX, MIB ensures its clients’ messages reach the right eyes at the right time. The company also leads the charge in sustainability by using eco-friendly materials and adopting energy-efficient digital display technology.

In addition to cutting-edge practices, MIB prides itself on forging strong industry partnerships and maintaining a customer-first service philosophy that has solidified its reputation as a trusted partner for brands.

Harnessing the power of digital OOH

MIB’s digital screens are more than just advertising platforms; they’re content hubs designed to capture attention and inform. Viewers encounter a variety of programming, including advertisements, public service announcements, live event streams, weather updates, interactive campaigns, and programmatic content, all curated to fit the rhythm of Indonesia’s bustling public spaces.

For MIB, the most exciting aspect of DOOH advertising lies in its adaptability. Real-time content updates, interactivity, and advanced analytics empower brands to fine-tune their campaigns on the fly. Integration with digital campaigns ensures advertisers can deliver cohesive and responsive marketing messages that resonate across channels.

Strengthening strategies with Broadsign

The company’s pursuit of digital excellence led to its partnership with Broadsign, a global leader in OOH software solutions. Commenting on this collaboration, Ruri Liasari, Head of Marketing at PT Media Indra Buana, shared:

“We chose to collaborate with Broadsign due to its outstanding reputation in the DOOH ecosystem. Broadsign’s robust software enables seamless content management and real-time delivery across our digital signage platforms. This partnership perfectly aligns with MIB’s goal of optimizing advertising strategies and enhancing operational efficiency.”

Broadsign is helping revolutionize MIB’s advertising operations through state-of-the-art content and network management service solutions that dramatically simplify digital signage management at scale. With effortless content scheduling powered by automated workflows, the Broadsign Platform enables MIB to manage and automate its entire DOOH media operations across its network.

The platform’s intelligent media management capabilities allow MIB to simply set the rules for when and where content should play, while providing full visibility into network performance through comprehensive, in-depth reporting capabilities. This advanced content and campaign management solution not only streamlines operations but also empowers MIB to effectively monetize its screens by seamlessly integrating advertising content, transforming its network into a highly efficient, revenue-generating advertising ecosystem.

A bold vision for the future

Looking ahead, MIB plans to strengthen its position as an innovator in the space by continuously exploring new creative formats, securing more high-traffic locations, and expanding its renowned after-sales service. With iconic landmark locations already part of its portfolio, the company’s growth strategy is firmly rooted in offering visibility and value.

As Indonesia’s urban environment evolves, MIB remains committed to pushing the boundaries of DOOH advertising, delivering campaigns that are not only impactful but also sustainable and future-ready.

