Pioneering the future of out-of-home media: An insight into Pixel Group

Indonesia’s out-of-home (OOH) advertising sector is experiencing significant growth, driven by rapid urbanization and technological advancements, like digital billboards and interactive displays, which enhance audience engagement and campaign effectiveness. As the demand for innovative and impactful OOH solutions grows, industry leaders are stepping up to shape the future of outdoor advertising in Indonesia. Among them, Pixel Group stands out for its commitment to delivering cutting-edge, data-driven campaigns that connect brands with audiences in meaningful ways.

Pixel Group has established itself as a leader in the OOH advertising space with a mission to provide end-to-end services across the spectrum of service provision outside the home. Since its establishment in 2003, Pixel Group has built a strong reputation as a trusted partner in Indonesia’s OOH media landscape. The company operates and manages more than 500 diverse OOH mediums nationwide, including high-profile locations such as Soekarno-Hatta International Airport (Jakarta), I Ngurah Rai International Airport (Bali), and Gelora Bung Karno (GBK) in Jakarta. Actively expanding its reach within the region, Pixel Group continues to push the boundaries of innovation.

From traditional billboards to cutting-edge digital out-of-home (DOOH) solutions, Pixel’s approach is deeply rooted in consumer research and insights, enabling it to deliver campaigns that resonate with targeted audiences. By integrating experiential marketing, real-time data solutions, and a commitment to innovation, Pixel ensures its offerings remain relevant, impactful, and ahead of the curve in the ever-evolving OOH landscape.

Redefining the OOH offering

In a market traditionally dominated by static roadside billboards, Pixel Group has set itself apart with a bold and innovative approach. The company pioneered Indonesia’s first airport-exclusive terminal concession for OOH media at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport’s Terminal 3—a groundbreaking achievement that not only redefined the industry but also made Pixel the first in the world to implement a fully digital OOH network in an airport. This milestone highlights the company’s dedication to transforming how advertisers engage with high-value audiences in dynamic, high-traffic environments.

As DOOH continues to gain traction, it is becoming the preferred medium for advertisers and media owners alike. With its ability to offer rapid content updates, data-driven targeting, and tailored campaigns for specific audiences, DOOH is redefining the future of outdoor advertising. While programmatic advertising in Indonesia is still in its early stages, Pixel Group recognizes its immense potential for precise audience and location-based targeting. With the growing demand for live data and automated solutions, Pixel is poised to lead the industry’s evolution, ensuring advertisers can seamlessly adapt to the future of OOH advertising.

Pixel’s collaboration with Broadsign has been pivotal in streamlining client content management. The platform’s extensive features and functionality have enabled the company to operate more efficiently, reinforcing its commitment to delivering exceptional results to brands.

The power of seamless integration

As a full-stack customer, Pixel Group benefits from a fully integrated Broadsign solution, eliminating the need for additional technical work. By leveraging Broadsign’s state-of-the-art CMS, Pixel Group enhances the efficiency of its campaign scheduling, simplifies reporting, and streamlines operations for every OOH campaign executive—saving both time and resources.

Through this partnership, Pixel Group gains real-time access to inventory availability, ensuring seamless campaign execution. Additionally, with Broadsign’s SOC 2-certified platform, Pixel Group can rely on a secure, high-performance solution that guarantees top-tier security, flawless campaign delivery, and exceptional support from a team of experts.

Broadsign software is already powering Pixel Group’s large-format billboards, with the potential to expand across the network’s hundreds of strategically placed screens throughout the region. Furthermore, Pixel Group has full access to Broadsign’s programmatic platform, Broadsign SSP, positioning them ahead of the competition with advanced automation and monetization capabilities.

Looking ahead, Pixel Group plans to expand its footprint in the airport OOH media space and other transportation mediums. This strategic focus reflects the company’s dedication to maintaining its leadership position in delivering innovative and high-impact advertising solutions to local and global brands across Indonesia.

Want to grow your out-of-home network? Schedule a demo to see how we can help make that happen!