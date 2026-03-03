Blog Reaching Singapore commuters at scale: How Stellar Ace transforms every day transit journeys into meaningful brand connections

Singapore is a city in constant motion. Every day, millions of commuters navigate the island’s extensive transit network—travelling through SMRT stations, riding buses through neighbourhoods, and moving between the central business district and residential heartlands. For Stellar Ace, the media and advertising arm of SMRT, these transit journeys represent powerful opportunities to connect brands with audiences in contextually relevant moments.

Operating Singapore’s largest transit-based out-of-home network, Stellar Ace manages more than 15,000 digital and static advertising assets that deliver over 1.3 billion weekly impressions across the island. We sat down with Tony Heng, President of Experience, to learn how the company is redefining transit advertising in one of Asia’s most connected cities with the help of the Broadsign Platform.

Powering this vast network is Broadsign, the technology partner that enables Stellar Ace to deliver advertising at unprecedented scale and sophistication. Broadsign powers Stellar Ace’s digital screens and provides state-of-the-art capabilities that make every campaign execution seamless, dynamic, and effective. From centralized content management to real-time campaign optimization, Broadsign’s platform serves as the operational backbone that transforms Stellar Ace’s extensive physical infrastructure into an intelligent, responsive advertising ecosystem.

WATCH: How Stellar Ace and Broadsign are turning transit journeys into brand connections across Singapore

From transit operator to media powerhouse

As the media arm of SMRT, one of Singapore’s major public transport operators, Stellar Ace occupies a unique position in the city-state’s advertising landscape. The company doesn’t just sell advertising space—it orchestrates brand experiences across an integrated ecosystem where millions of Singaporeans commute, shop, work, study, and play.

“We turn everyday transit journeys into meaningful media touchpoints, connecting brands with millions of commuters,” explains Heng. With approximately 4,000 train assets, 11,000 street-level screens, and 80 mall assets, Stellar Ace delivers both the scale and precision that modern advertisers demand.

Audience intelligence at the core

What sets Stellar Ace apart in Singapore’s competitive media landscape is its audience-centric, data-driven approach. Through DataPro, the company’s in-house data and insights team, Stellar Ace combines multiple data sources to build detailed commuter personas—from young professionals to families to value-conscious consumers.

“We care about what advertisers want,” says Heng. “By combining different data sources to segment commuter personas such as young professionals, families, and gamers, we help brands connect with the right people in the right context.”

This intelligence allows advertisers to move beyond simple reach metrics and target audiences based on behavioural patterns, journey habits, and demographic profiles. Whether a brand wants to reach CBD professionals during morning commutes or families in residential neighbourhoods during evening hours, Stellar Ace’s data capabilities enable precision at scale.

Every street, every screen, islandwide

Stellar Ace’s network architecture reflects Singapore’s unique geography and commuting patterns. The company’s assets span four key categories:

Train: SMRT trains and stations, including high-traffic locations like Orchard, Bayfront, and Serangoon, delivering 33.4 million weekly impressions island-wide.

Street: More than 11,000 static and digital bus shelters, bus shelter rooftops, in-taxi screens, overhead bridges, linkways, and HDB (public housing) locations, generating more than 528.6 million weekly impressions

Malls: Commercial and lifestyle spaces that capture audiences during shopping and leisure activities, contributing more than 6.5 million weekly impressions

Online: The WINK+ mobile app extends the network into the digital realm

“From CBD to heartlands, we provide advertisers with both scale and precision, reaching audiences everywhere they go,” Heng emphasizes. This comprehensive coverage ensures brands can maintain consistent visibility throughout the consumer journey—from morning commute to workplace to evening shopping trips.

Industry reach that mirrors Singapore’s economy

Stellar Ace’s client base reflects the diversity of Singapore’s economy. The network serves retail, finance, F&B, technology, government, and lifestyle sectors—supported by what Heng describes as “the largest transit OOH footprint in Singapore.”

This industry reach at scale makes Stellar Ace particularly valuable for campaigns requiring both mass awareness and targeted precision. A financial services brand can reach business professionals in the CBD while simultaneously maintaining visibility in residential areas. A retail brand can synchronize messaging across train stations and nearby shopping malls.

The connected commuter ecosystem

Perhaps most importantly, Stellar Ace has created what Mr. Heng calls “a connected ecosystem that captures audiences as they commute, shop, work, study, and play.” This isn’t just about placing screens in transit locations—it’s about understanding the full context of commuters’ daily lives and creating meaningful brand touchpoints throughout.

In a city where 75% of daily trips are made on public transport, and where the average commuter spends significant time in transit, these touchpoints represent valuable attention opportunities. Stellar Ace’s integrated approach ensures brands can deliver contextually relevant messages at the moments when audiences are most receptive.

Powered by Broadsign

Managing a network of this scale and complexity requires sophisticated technology infrastructure. Stellar Ace relies on Broadsign’s platform to streamline operations, optimize inventory management, and enable the dynamic, data-driven campaigns that modern advertisers expect.

As Singapore continues to evolve as a smart city and regional business hub, Stellar Ace’s position at the intersection of transit, technology, and advertising positions the company to shape the future of OOH in Asia. With islandwide coverage, audience intelligence capabilities, and the operational backbone provided by Broadsign, Stellar Ace is transforming how brands connect with one of the world’s most connected urban populations.