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BlogBroadsign Successfully Completes Sale to JedFam Group

Broadsign Successfully Completes Sale to JedFam Group

May 31, 2012Stephanie Gutnik

Industry-Leading Digital Signage Software Provider Poised to Extend its Market Dominance as a Balanced and Striving Global Enterprise

Broadsign International, Inc. (“BSI”) announced today it has been acquired by JedFam Group, LLC (“JedFam”) almost three months after it filed for protection under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The Bankruptcy Court recently approved a sale of BSI’s assets to JedFam, and BSI will emerge from bankruptcy as Broadsign International, LLC. and Brian Dusho will remain as Chief Executive Officer of the digital signage software provider.

“Today marks the start of a new chapter for Broadsign,” said Brian Dusho. “Thanks to widespread support from our lenders, customers, partners and friends, our operations have remained robust through this process.” Mr. Dusho reported that Broadsign has experienced unprecedented growth in recent months. “I am especially grateful to our employees around the world whose continued hard work and focus have been instrumental in enabling us to reach this achievement and who will be important contributors to our future success,” he said.

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