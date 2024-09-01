Place Exchange by Broadsign and Captivate
Exclusive Reservation at Five Iron Golf
Wednesday, July 22nd, 6pm to 9pm
You’re invited to an exclusive reservation at Five Iron Golf ⛳
It’s time to swing into the heat of summer!
Place Exchange by Broadsign and Captivate are teaming up to host an evening that’s way above par.
- Golf Simulators: Work on your drive without the sunburn.
- Bowling & Darts: For those who prefer a different kind of strike.
- Open Bar & Gourmet Bites: Fueling your competitive spirit!
Date:
Wednesday July 22nd
Time:
5:30pm to 7:30pm
Location:
Address:
Reserved Spaces:
Multiple lanes & food & drinks
Suggested Dress Code:
Country Club Chic: Think polos, pleated skirts and crisp linens.
In the world of OOH, placement is everything. We’ve secured the best spot in the city to exchange ideas, broaden your network, and captivate the summer spirit.
We can't wait to see you on the green!
Please note this is a personal invitation that cannot be forwarded or shared; we ask that you RSVP as soon as possible.
We’ve officially hit a full house!
Thank you for making this a sold-out sensation!