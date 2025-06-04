WOO Mexico City

Wednesday, June 4, 2025, at 8:30 PM
(following the WOO Welcome Reception)
Connect with OOH experts from around the world at Broadsign’s networking event
Wednesday, June 4, 2025, at 8:30 PM
(following the WOO Welcome Reception)
La Única CDMX
Anatole France 98
Polanco III Sección, Miguel Hidalgo
11550 Ciudad de México, CDMX
Join Broadsign for our OOH Social events, a global series that brings together industry leaders for exclusive networking experiences. Connect with peers and engage in dynamic conversations about the latest innovations and trends shaping the future of OOH.
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