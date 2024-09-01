Wednesday, October 21st at 8:30 PM
(following the WOO Welcome Reception)
Connect with OOH experts from around the world at Broadsign’s networking event
Wednesday, October 21st at 8:30 PM
(following the WOO Welcome Reception)
The Roof SkyBar
Crowne Plaza Warsaw
The HUB, ul, Rondo Ignacego Daszyńskiego 2
00-843 Warszawa
Join the Broadsign team for an intimate gathering following the WOO Warsaw Welcome Reception. The evening will be a great opportunity to network with industry peers and discuss all the exciting things happening in the world of OOH, set against the remarkable backdrop of Warsaw.
Manage your OOH business with our automated software, intelligent campaign tools, network operations and programmatic advertising - all in one platform.Learn More
Integrate in-store advertising into your retail media network to create a connected omnichannel journey.Learn More