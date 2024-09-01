Wednesday, October 21st at 8:30 PM
(following the WOO Welcome Reception)
Connect with OOH experts from around the world at Broadsign’s networking event
Wednesday, October 21st at 8:30 PM
(following the WOO Welcome Reception)
The Roof SkyBar
Crowne Plaza Warsaw
The HUB, ul, Rondo Ignacego Daszyńskiego 2
00-843 Warszawa
Join the Broadsign team for an intimate gathering following the WOO Warsaw Welcome Reception. The evening will be a great opportunity to network with industry peers and discuss all the exciting things happening in the world of OOH, set against the remarkable backdrop of Warsaw.