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WOO Warsaw

Connect with OOH experts from around the world at Broadsign’s networking event

Wednesday, October 21st at 8:30 PM

(following the WOO Welcome Reception)

The Roof SkyBar

Crowne Plaza Warsaw

The HUB, ul, Rondo Ignacego Daszyńskiego 2

00-843 Warszawa

Join the Broadsign team for an intimate gathering following the WOO Warsaw Welcome Reception. The evening will be a great opportunity to network with industry peers and discuss all the exciting things happening in the world of OOH, set against the remarkable backdrop of Warsaw.

Reserve your spot!