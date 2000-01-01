Inventory Packages
Deliver eye-catching DOOH ads that promote your betting platform to boost awareness and stand out from your competition.
Audience Segment
Sport Fans
Points of Interest
Casinos, Restaurants, Bars, Sports arenas
Dayparts
- Game day schedules
- Commute to work
Venue Types
- Audience: All screens that index against the intended audience
- Place-based: Malls, arenas and casinos
- Outdoor: Billboard, urban panels and transit shelters within proximity to sports centers
Create engagement and adoption for your sports betting platform
- Stand out from the increasing competition with DOOH ads that promote your betting platform
- Take advantage of game day and dayparting capabilities to run ads at the right place and the right time
- Deliver hyper-localized ads where potential players are likely to be paying attention to sports, like in close proximity to stadiums
Drive awareness and action for sports betting
