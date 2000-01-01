Broadsign Platform Overview
Inventory Packages

Sports Betting

Deliver eye-catching DOOH ads that promote your betting platform to boost awareness and stand out from your competition.

Explore our Sports Betting package

Audience Segment

Sport Fans

Points of Interest

Casinos, Restaurants, Bars, Sports arenas

Dayparts

  • Game day schedules
  • Commute to work
Venue Types

  • Audience: All screens that index against the intended audience
  • Place-based: Malls, arenas and casinos
  • Outdoor: Billboard, urban panels and transit shelters within proximity to sports centers

Discover our "Sports Betting" audience segments

Create engagement and adoption for your sports betting platform

  • Stand out from the increasing competition with DOOH ads that promote your betting platform
  • Take advantage of game day and dayparting capabilities to run ads at the right place and the right time
  • Deliver hyper-localized ads where potential players are likely to be paying attention to sports, like in close proximity to stadiums

Drive awareness and action for sports betting

Browse our playbook for unique ways marketers can leverage out-of-home to drive brand awareness and lift sales.

