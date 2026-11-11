Create a high-impactShopping Mallexperience
Maximize your outdoor signage network's value with targeted ad delivery that puts the right messages in front of the right audience every single day.Request a Live Demo
Your mall as a destination
Build your brand and establish your mall as a true destination by displaying content that entertains, informs and augments the shopper experience.
Creative campaigns with context
Enable your advertising partners to deliver the most effective campaigns by using audience demographics and situational data, like screen location, time of day and more, to target campaigns and trigger content playback.
Book Complex Campaigns
Whether a simple CPM buy or a complex campaign, look like a star with your customers. Create packages, book takeovers, and let the system automatically rebalance all your other campaigns.Empower your team with campaign planningSell programmatically with our programmatic SSP
Every Screen right at your fingertips
From kiosks to digital posters and everything in between, efficiently manage every screen across your locations from one centralized platform that easily scales as your digital signage network grows.Discover our content and network management solutions
“ When the right content is displayed to the right audience, advertising and messaging is complementary to the shopper experience. Broadsign enables us to provide advertisers with opportunities to reach consumers in interesting and exciting ways. ”— Intersection —
See our Shopping Mall customers in action
Want to learn how to create a great digital signage network?Download our eBook
Security your network can rely on
Keep your signage network and data safe with industry-leading security, monitoring and alerting features.Learn more